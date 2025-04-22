Three days before the 2025 NFL Draft, quarterback prospect Dillon Gabriel was seen vacationing in Hawaii with his fiancée, Zoe Caswell. Caswell posted a photo on Instagram stories on Tuesday showing the couple at the Four Seasons Resort O‘ahu at Ko Olina. Both were casually dressed, holding drinks in their hands. She captioned the story:

“Baecation”

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zoe Caswell enjoys "baecation" with top QB prospect 3 days before 2025 NFL draft, Instagram

In another story, she shared photos of drinks and food, documenting their downtime ahead of the draft.

Gabriel and Caswell have reportedly known each other since high school and stayed together through Gabriel’s college career at UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon. They got engaged on Sep. 1, 2024, and the quarterback shared the news a few days later via an Instagram post.

Dillon Gabriel played an important role in Oregon’s 13-1 season, helping the team to a Big Ten championship and a CFP appearance. Having completed his final year of eligibility, the 24-year-old declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

His draft evaluation varies among analysts. However, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. called Gabriel his favorite QB prospect in the class. Though ranked No. 8 at his position, Kiper praised his experience, accuracy, decision-making and rhythm-based style, comparing him to Tua Tagovailoa.

Kiper projects Dillon Gabriel as a Day 3 selection, likely in the fourth or fifth round, based on current draft consensus.

Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zoe Caswell cheers on close friend’s pregnancy with Caleb Kelly

Zoe Caswell celebrated a close friend’s milestone. On Mar. 7, Caswell took to Instagram to share her excitement over Larsyn Parker’s pregnancy with former Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly. Caswell reposted an image of the couple with Parker’s son, Swayde, holding ultrasound photos. Her caption read,

“The most deserving people!! Also swayde is so cute I can’t.”

Caswell and Parker share a close bond that dates back to Gabriel’s time at Oklahoma, where he and Kelly were teammates.

Dillon Gabriel played 64 college games, throwing for 18,722 yards and 155 TDs. He also holds the FBS record for most career total touchdowns with 189 across UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon.

