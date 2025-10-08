"Dillon Gabriel's probably a loser in this": Tony Grossi spells doom for Browns starter with Shedeur Sanders as backup

Veteran Cleveland Browns insider Tony Grossi has weighed in on the pressure on Dillon Gabriel amidst expectations of Shedeur Sanders in a new role. Gabriel earned his first start in the Browns' loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, benching 40-year-old Joe Flacco, who has since been traded out.With Flacco out, the overwhelming expectation has been for Shedeur Sanders to step up as Gabriel’s backup. However, this puts a lot of pressure, not only on Sanders but also on his fellow rookie, who has been in hot competition with him.Appearing on 850 ESPN Cleveland on Wednesday, Grossi commented on the level of pressure surrounding Gabriel. He said:“I don’t think it will affect him. But I think it will exist. Gabriel’s probably a loser in this for that reason, because now Shedeur is right on his heels, and his huge contingent of fans. But he doesn’t seem affected by it, at least on the field. He played through it. But we’re gonna hear a cheer for Shedeur as soon as he throws an interception. And he hasn’t even thrown an interception yet, and you know it’s coming.”Kevin Stefanski reluctant to name Shedeur Sanders Dillon Gabriel’s backupWhile the world expects Shedeur Sanders to move up the depth chart, Kevin Stefanski has not committed to this change, at least publicly. Instead, the coach is choosing to let the week play out before announcing a decision. He told the media when posed with the question:“Still working through all roster-type of things. I always have to be mindful of our players and our players’ development.”Stefanski also refused to disclose what Sanders must show for him to move up the hierarchy. He said:“I wouldn’t say there’s one thing you need to see. In my role, I have to do what’s best for our players, our team, and I’m very, very invested in our player development, our young players’ development, our quarterback development. So any decision I make, I want to just make sure that I’m doing what’s right for our players.”Gabriel might not have handed Cleveland a win on his first start; however, he completed 19 of 33 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Sanders is yet to have his first NFL regular-season snap, and many might be hoping he is given some minutes at Pittsburgh.The Browns will be looking to record a statement win against the Steelers to go 2-4 on Sunday.