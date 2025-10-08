  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Dillon Gabriel's probably a loser in this": Tony Grossi spells doom for Browns starter with Shedeur Sanders as backup

"Dillon Gabriel's probably a loser in this": Tony Grossi spells doom for Browns starter with Shedeur Sanders as backup

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 08, 2025 18:16 GMT
Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders
Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders

Veteran Cleveland Browns insider Tony Grossi has weighed in on the pressure on Dillon Gabriel amidst expectations of Shedeur Sanders in a new role. Gabriel earned his first start in the Browns' loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, benching 40-year-old Joe Flacco, who has since been traded out.

Ad

With Flacco out, the overwhelming expectation has been for Shedeur Sanders to step up as Gabriel’s backup. However, this puts a lot of pressure, not only on Sanders but also on his fellow rookie, who has been in hot competition with him.

Appearing on 850 ESPN Cleveland on Wednesday, Grossi commented on the level of pressure surrounding Gabriel. He said:

“I don’t think it will affect him. But I think it will exist. Gabriel’s probably a loser in this for that reason, because now Shedeur is right on his heels, and his huge contingent of fans. But he doesn’t seem affected by it, at least on the field. He played through it. But we’re gonna hear a cheer for Shedeur as soon as he throws an interception. And he hasn’t even thrown an interception yet, and you know it’s coming.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Kevin Stefanski reluctant to name Shedeur Sanders Dillon Gabriel’s backup

While the world expects Shedeur Sanders to move up the depth chart, Kevin Stefanski has not committed to this change, at least publicly. Instead, the coach is choosing to let the week play out before announcing a decision. He told the media when posed with the question:

“Still working through all roster-type of things. I always have to be mindful of our players and our players’ development.”
Ad

Stefanski also refused to disclose what Sanders must show for him to move up the hierarchy. He said:

“I wouldn’t say there’s one thing you need to see. In my role, I have to do what’s best for our players, our team, and I’m very, very invested in our player development, our young players’ development, our quarterback development. So any decision I make, I want to just make sure that I’m doing what’s right for our players.”
Ad

Gabriel might not have handed Cleveland a win on his first start; however, he completed 19 of 33 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Sanders is yet to have his first NFL regular-season snap, and many might be hoping he is given some minutes at Pittsburgh.

The Browns will be looking to record a statement win against the Steelers to go 2-4 on Sunday.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Kayode Akinwumi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications