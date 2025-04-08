Dillon Gabriel sends message to NFL teams concerned about his height ahead of 2025 draft

Dillon Gabriel has been tipped as one of the top quarterbacks in this year's NFL draft. However, some have pointed out that the Oregon star's 5-foot-11 size might be a cause for concern in the big league.

Gabriel appeared on the "Rich Eisen Show" on Monday and was asked how he wanted to respond to questions criticizing him for his height. Gabriel said (4:54):

"Yeah, I think you watch the tape. You know, I've done it, and it hasn't been a limiting factor for me. I think if you watch, and there are limitations because of the height, then I think there's a conversation, but it hasn't happened in my career.

"And although I'm walking into some unknown spot, where the best football players are gathering to compete, I know there's going to be a level of me having to improve, but that's for everyone walking into the NFL. "

He continued:

"So, I think what's helped me a bunch throughout my college journey has been just being eager to learn, and staying true to that. And that's not going to change but I've played a lot of ball and it's never limited me."

Gabriel began his college career at UCF in 2019. He spent three years with the Knights before transferring to Oklahoma in 2022.

After a two-year spell with the Sooners, Gabriel transferred to Oregon in 2024 for his final collegiate season.

Dillon Gabriel finished third in Heisman voting for 2024 season

Oregon Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel - Source: Imagn

Dillon Gabriel boosted his draft stock during the 2024 season. He also finished third in the Heisman voting, after leading Oregon to a 13-1 record, including winning the Big 10 championship.

Gabriel recorded 3,857 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions in his final collegiate season. The QB also rushed for 149 yards and seven touchdowns on 75 carries.

Despite Gabriel's stellar season at Oregon, some feel his stature might be concerning in the NFL. So, he is projected as a third- or fourth-round pick in this year's draft.

