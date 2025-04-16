Dillon Gabriel is set up for Brock Purdy-esque success in NFL, claims draft analyst

As projections around the 2025 NFL Draft continue to emerge, a new take on quarterback rankings has surfaced. While Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart are widely considered the expected top three QBs off the board, CBS Draft Analyst Mike Renner offered a different view during an appearance with Ari Meirov Wednesday, naming Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel as his preferred third option.

Pointing to the quarterback’s extensive experience, Renner said,

“With Dillon Gabriel, I think he can (play). One thing I learned from last year's class is that experience and playing helps and matters when transitioning to the NFL. And he's played more football than anyone else in NFL history. 63 career starts – that's more than even Bo Nix had as a record last year.”

Gabriel, who began his collegiate career at UCF before transferring to Oklahoma and later Oregon, is credited with consistent production across three programs and holds Hawaii’s high school passing record, surpassing names like Marcus Mariota and Tua Tagovailoa.

Comparing Dillon Gabriel’s outlook to Brock Purdy, Renner alluded,

“I just think if that guy was thrust into a starting role a la Brock Purdy, I think he'd be able to handle it.”

While he doesn’t project Gabriel as a long-term top-15 QB, the draft analyst believes the Oregon signal-caller could step in and perform when needed.

Renner further noted that the 24-year-old’s NFL-readiness lies in more than just his resume. He pointed to Gabriel’s in-game experience, a strong arm that he ranks ahead of Sanders (though not as strong as Ward). He also emphasized Gabriel’s locker room presence and familiarity with multiple offensive systems.

Mike Renner has Gabriel graded as a Day 2 pick. His experience may offer stability, but teams will weigh that against questions about arm strength, size and fit.

Dillon Gabriel backs Dante Moore to carry the torch at Oregon

Dillon Gabriel shared strong praise for potential successor Dante Moore. Speaking about the Ducks' next signal-caller, Gabriel said,

“I ain’t never seen nothing like it. He’s so ready. He’s so ready to play. … The guy is talented.”

Moore, now entering his second season with Oregon and third overall, transferred from UCLA after a mixed freshman campaign. In a media session on Apr. 10, Moore acknowledged the expectations tied to following Gabriel and Bo Nix, but emphasized focusing on consistent growth. Referencing advice from mentor Cam Newton, he noted the importance of controlling what’s within reach and staying grounded in his own style of play.

While Moore continues to develop his identity within Oregon’s system, the quarterback battle remains active with Austin Novosad also in contention. Still, Gabriel’s endorsement reflects confidence in Moore’s ability to carry the position forward.

