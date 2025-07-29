Dion Dawkins hypes up Josh Allen after Bills star QB gets inducted into Madden 26 99 Club

On Monday, Josh Allen was named to the exclusive 99 Madden Club, and his teammate and top offensive tackle Dion Dawkins couldn't be happier. Seven individuals were selected to the 99 Club by developers of the popular Madden video game franchise. Allen became the first-ever Buffalo Bill to make the cut.

Dawkins, who has been blocking for Josh Allen since he came into the NFL, expressed his excitement after the reigning NFL MVP was named to the 99 Club.

Dion Dawkins congratulating Josh Allen

Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley, Lane Johnson, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Myles Garrett are also part of that elite list.

While Allen has gotten most of the spotlight since his arrival, Dawkins' hard work up front is a big reason why Allen is considered one of the top-rated quarterbacks in the NFL today. Dawkins has been selected to four Pro Bowls in his career, which, like Allen's, has been spent entirely in Buffalo.

In 2024, Allen was sacked a mere 14 times during the regular season, the fewest in his NFL career. Ahead of last season, Dawkins was ranked #96 on the league's top 100 list with Allen coming in at #12. So far on the 2025 list from the Bills is running back James Cook, who came in at #89.

Dawkins signed a three-year $60.5 million extension with the Bills in 2024, while Allen committed to the team for six years and $330 million earlier this year.

Bills' offense built to win

Josh Allen and Dion Dawkins will be key components to this team in 2025. In addition to that, the club has secondary help in Elijah Moore and Dalton Kincaid, with the former developing some nice chemistry early into camp with Allen.

Allen and Cook are two threats to run the ball for big gains, and should get plenty of quality room to run from their linemen.

Keon Coleman and Kincaid are young, promising players who are projected to have breakout seasons as well for a team that’s been knocking on the Super Bowl door for a few years.

While they will have a lot of competition in the AFC, Buffalo has one of the best offenses in the league with Allen leading the charge. The Bills' regular season begins on September 7 when they welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Highmark Stadium.

