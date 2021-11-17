"Trust me. I know how this goes" - Director of new Tom Brady documentary reveals how confident QB was on making his 10th SB appearance

Tom Brady is arguably one of the best, if not the best, quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL. He has seen immense success throughout his storied career with the New England Patriots and now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A new docuseries, Man in the Arena, centers around each of Brady's Super Bowl appearances and is told from the quarterback's point of view.

The director of the series, Gotham Chopra, appeared on The Adam Schefter Podcast and admitted he was doubtful about making an episode about last season before Brady told him exactly what to expect.

"Early in the season — September, October — there was like a really bad game against New Orleans where they got their asses kicked," Chopra said. "And I was talking to Tom, I was with Tom, like, you know, and I was like, no, because I was saying, 'No, we don't need to worry about episode 10.' Because Tom was kind of like, 'No, we do not. Trust me. I know how this goes.'"

Chopra was referring to the game against New Orleans, where Brady and the Buccaneers were blown out by the New Orleans Saints 38-3. Brady threw three interceptions and only threw for 209 passing yards. Drew Brees lit up the Bucs defense, completing 26 of his 32 passes for 222 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Docuseries sheds light on Brady and his Super Bowl appearances

Brady has been in ten Super Bowls, winning seven. The new docuseries, Man in the Arena, is centered around those games. Gotham Chopra said he was talking to ESPN about the possibility of making a tenth episode following Brady's first year with Tampa.

"I remember at the beginning of last season, ESPN was like, hey, should we be talking about it because there's a nine-part series when we set this up nine Super Bowls (sic)," Chopra said. "They were like, should we be talking about number 10?"

William Hill @WilliamHill 🏆 2001, 2003, 2004

🏆 2014, 2016, 2018

🏆 2020



Tom Brady is the first quarterback to win the Super Bowl in three different decades! 🏆 2001, 2003, 2004🏆 2014, 2016, 2018🏆 2020Tom Brady is the first quarterback to win the Super Bowl in three different decades! https://t.co/CkxX7v1DXQ

After the game against New Orleans, Chopra spoke to Brady, admitting he had doubts about continuing the series, to which Brady replied, "I know how this goes." Chopra details how things unfolded after that moment:

"November and December (came after the loss to the Saints), and what we all watched, and it was like, it happened right in front of us. And I mean, that story, like, you know, it just, it was incredible."

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Tom Brady since 2014:



2014 - Super Bowl

2015 - Championship

2016 - Super Bowl

2017 - Super Bowl

2018 - Super Bowl

2019 - Playoffs

2020 - Super Bowl



He also basically has two Hall of Fame careers rolled into one. From his age 35 season alone, he has more playoff wins than anyone Tom Brady since 2014:2014 - Super Bowl2015 - Championship2016 - Super Bowl2017 - Super Bowl2018 - Super Bowl2019 - Playoffs2020 - Super BowlHe also basically has two Hall of Fame careers rolled into one. From his age 35 season alone, he has more playoff wins than anyone https://t.co/FepYLdMyIt

Going by Chopra's comments, it was clear that Brady knew what he had to do in order to get to the Super Bowl. After that game, Brady only lost two out of his next 11 games on his way to a seventh Super Bowl ring.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Doubt Brady at your own peril, he knows what he is doing.

Edited by Piyush Bisht