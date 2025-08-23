"Disappointing to see": Bears HC Ben Johnson fumes at Caleb Williams-led team's sloppy performance in first half vs. Chiefs despite 29-27 win

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson called out his first-team offense, led by Caleb Williams, for its sloppy start in the last preseason game. The Bears beat the Kansas City Chiefs 29-27 on Friday despite a slow start.Johnson was critical of the Williams-led offense, describing its effort in the first few drives as “disappointing to see.”“Nice to come away with a win there in that game,&quot; Johnson said after the game. &quot;I thought a number of guys played their tails off, particularly there in the second half. It was not the start we wanted from our 1s on really offense, defense, and special teams. It was a little bit disappointing to see how slow we started.“Offensively, the first two possessions were really sloppy football that has plagued us in and out of camp so far, and unfortunately that is what we got here tonight. There were a number of things we could have done a better job of.”Williams completed 11 of 15 passes for 113 yards and one score. His replacement, Tyson Bagent, went 20 of 28 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns.With Bagent confirmed as Williams’ backup, the former USC Trojan is under pressure to retain his role. His next opportunity to lead Chicago’s offense will be in Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings.Caleb Williams' place in the Bears' offenseCaleb Williams is capable of leading Chicago’s offense, and his preseason debut against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday showed what he brings to the table.In the 38-0 victory, Williams took 13 snaps in two drives, completing 6 of 10 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. Bears coach Ben Johnson sounded more impressed on that performance, revealing that Williams has been locked in.“He’s really been locked in,&quot; Johnson said on Friday. &quot;Anytime you’re a young player, there’s usually a couple of steps forward and one step back. And that’s really been the story of this training camp. He and I have been really open and honest about it as we’ve gone through.”Chicago drafted Williams at No. 1 in 2024 following his impressive collegiate career with Oklahoma and USC.