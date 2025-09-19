“Disgusting behavior”: NFL fans react to Josh Allen’s potential gun shooting gesture during Bills vs. Dolphins Week 3 game

  • home icon
By Nishant
Published Sep 19, 2025 16:44 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

Josh Allen delivered one of his more efficient outings in the Buffalo Bills’ 31-21 win over the Miami Dolphins. He finished 22 of 28 passing for 213 yards and three touchdown passes, including a go-ahead 15-yard strike to Khalil Shakir with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter.

However, fans are not happy with Allen's behaviour during the game. A fan shared a clip of the quarterback allegedly making gun gestures after a play.

Some fans disapproved of the behaviour and spoke about the lack of a penalty for Allen.

"Disgusting behavior Josh Allen," a user wrote.
"Josh Allen is a thug and deserved to be suspended!" another user wrote.
"Not to mention a 15 yd penalty for unsportsman like I thought they were supposed to be cracking down on that stuff clearly taunting," a fan commented.
Other fans interpret the gesture differently, calling the conclusion of gun gestures a stretch.

"Not a gun gesture! Pointing and saying throw him out of the game! Relax buddy," a user wrote.
"What?! He's pointing at the defender and alerting the ref to throw the flag! What in the hell are y'all talking about?! Let's stop making something out of nothing just for engagement farming," a fan commented.
"Pointing at the guy with the foul, the thumb is pointing back at the now first down," another fan said.
Josh Allen's two scoring throws came earlier in the game. One was to tight end Dalton Kincaid (20 yards) and another to rookie Jackson Hawes. The Shakir TD marked Allen’s 200th regular-season passing touchdown.

The game ended after a critical interception by Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard with about three minutes remaining, stopping a Dolphins drive from Buffalo’s 21-yard line. Buffalo then ran down the clock and clinched the win with a 48-yard field goal by Matt Prater with 22 seconds left.

Josh Allen reacts to Bills’ offense after win over Dolphins

Despite the win and good offense against the Miami Dolphins, Josh Allen admitted the offense wasn’t at its best in the postgame conference.

“They had a good plan today,” Allen said. “I thought their offense did a good job of sustaining drives and really limiting our opportunities. I thought we had opportunities on the offensive side and we didn’t take advantage of some of them. But at the end of the day, we got the win.”

He also praised James Cook, who ran for 108 yards and a touchdown, and highlighted Khalil Shakir’s decisive fourth-quarter touchdown.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
