"DJ Moore gonna get traded": NFL fans react to Ben Johnson’s cryptic message on effort and involvement after Bears' 0-2 start

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson put everybody on notice with a message about the team's effort after the 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. Johnson wasn't so happy with the effort he saw from the players and made it clear that he would check everybody closely to make sure the entire squad is on the same page. &quot;The way we talked about it as a coaching staff this week is, we're gonna have a lot more competition,&quot; Johnson said. &quot;I have alluded to it before. Just what these guys look like when the ball is not in their hands is a big deal for us. &quot;There were some plays yesterday that we weren't quite as pleased with that looked like on tape, and so we're gonna find out this week in practice who wants to practice hard, and who wants to be a little bit more involved with the game plan here going into Sunday.&quot;Fans started discussing their theories about what Johnson was trying to say, with some claiming he was talking about DJ Moore.&quot;DJ gonna get traded,&quot; one fan wrote. Chiro Guez @ChiroGuez16942LINKDJ gonna get traded&quot;If Ben sticks to his word, then I would be shocked if DJ starts. Send the message if he FA at practice. Could you imagine Odunze and LB3 starting at WR and bringining DJ on the field for only 3WR sets?&quot; another fan wrote. Dan D @MSUinILLINKIf Ben sticks to his word, then I would be shocked if DJ starts. Send the message if he FA at practice. Could you imagine Odunze and LB3 starting at WR and bringining DJ on the field for only 3WR sets?BTW - DJ is making about $21MM this season. Was his performance against the Lions worth ~$1.25MM? Does he have any incentive/performance clauses in his contract?&quot;I feel like he’s calling out DJ!&quot; another fan said. Jeff Schoditsch @jeffschodLINKI feel like he’s calling out DJ!Others went against Ben Johnson and predicted the Bears would fire him soon. &quot;That dude looking more and more like adam Gase lol,&quot; one fan said.&quot;He honestly has no clue what he’s doing,&quot; another fan said. &quot;He’s in over his head. He’ll be fired after next season with an overall record of 8-26,&quot; another fan wrote. DJ Moore had a discreet performance during Chicago Bears' loss to the Lions Before Ben Johnson went in on his players, the Chicago Bears couldn't keep up with the Detroit Lions, who scored in double digits in each quarter of Sunday's game. DJ Moore had a quiet game with five receptions for 46 yards.Rome Odunze was the only solid weapon Caleb Williams had, as the second-year wide receiver caught seven passes on 11 targets, finishing with 128 yards and two touchdowns.It was a bad performance from the entire team, but Johnson is paying extra attention to a certain group position to make sure everybody is putting their full effort.