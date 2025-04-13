DJ Moore's kids surprise mom Raven Battle as the family welcomes baby No. 3

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore shared a family moment on Saturday as he announced the arrival of his third child. In a video posted on Instagram, Moore captured his two children entering a hospital room with flowers in hand, surprising their mother, Raven Battle, who had just given birth. Battle was seated upright in her hospital bed as the children approached her.

Ad

The post included multiple photos: a close-up of the newborn, a family photo on the hospital bed and two shots of Moore holding and carrying the baby. He set the post to the track “Who I Do It For.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Moore and Battle are parents to daughter Arielle Melody, born in 2020, and son Denniston Oliver Moore III, born in July 2023. The couple, engaged and active on social media, often share milestones and family life with their followers.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Moore joined the Bears in a high-profile trade with the Carolina Panthers in March 2023. He finished the 2023 campaign with career-best numbers: 96 receptions, 1,364 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. In July 2023, he signed a four-year $110 million contract extension with Chicago, making him the first WR in NFL history to have the first 10 years of his career guaranteed.

Ad

Moore recorded 98 receptions for 966 yards and six TDs last season, including a two-TD game against his former team, the Panthers, in Week 5.

DJ Moore and wife Raven Battle shared family milestones ahead of baby No. 3’s arrival

DJ Moore and his wife, Raven Battle, just welcomed their third child, marking a new chapter for the growing family. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in March, the couple shared details about their journey leading up to the birth.

Ad

The couple, who quietly tied the knot on Oct. 1, posed for family photos with their two children ahead of the baby’s arrival. The couple revealed they found out about the pregnancy during Bears training camp last season and announced the news to loved ones via the final episode of "Hard Knocks."

Ad

Battle described the pregnancy as her most challenging yet, citing severe morning sickness and unusual cravings for barbecue-flavored food. Initially, only Moore was to know about the baby’s gender, but she unintentionally saw the results while reviewing other medical information.

The couple planned to finalize the baby’s name after birth. They also postponed a larger wedding celebration, with plans to resume once settled with their newest family member.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles