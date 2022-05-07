DK Metcalf feels Colin Kaepernick deserves to have a second shot in the NFL

DK Metcalf is in a unique position with the Seattle Seahawks at the moment. His current starting quarterback is Drew Lock, which means the team remains linked to other available options. Two that come to mind are Colin Kaepernick and Baker Mayfield.

The receiver recently appeared on Shannon Sharpe's podcast and discussed whether he thinks either Kaepernick or Mayfield deserve another shot in the NFL. In regards to the former, he had a notable answer.

"Oh, 100%. Everybody deserves a second chance anything that they do, in my opnion. So, somebody's gonna take a chance and give him another opportunity after six years."

Metcalf is all about second chances and made it clear that Kaepernick deserves a shot to return after such a long time away from an NFL field.

DK Metcalf is in support of Colin Kaepernick

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

Kaepernick has been linked to the Seahawks from the moment the team traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Lock is in as the starter at the moment, while Geno Smith will fight for the job as well.

Meanwhile, Kaepernick has been putting out training videos and even worked with Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett. That immediately stirred up speculation that the two could team up in Seattle.

Dugar, Michael-Shawn @MikeDugar Here’s some footage of Colin Kaepernick working out with Tyler Lockett Here’s some footage of Colin Kaepernick working out with Tyler Lockett https://t.co/J4NFjSX1OM

What Metcalf had to say is a strong statement by a rising NFL star. Kaepernick's name used to be even more controversial back in 2017 when he first failed to return to the league. Now, it is more acceptable to openly support his return after all these years.

Metcalf also explained he is open to playing with either Kaepernick or Mayfield. That is not an endorsement for either, but still carries weight as any receiver wants to play with a quarterback who will elevate their game. That may or may not be Lock, as only time will tell.

The receiver is currently seeking a new contract to keep up with his peers who have been getting raises this offseason. Elite quarterback play helps keep up his pace of roughly 1,000 yards per season.

He finished the 2021 campaign with 967 yards and 12 touchdowns, and that came with Wilson missing some time. Anything lower than those totals could hurt his future value, which explains his openness to working with anyone who can maximize his abilities and output.

Edited by Windy Goodloe