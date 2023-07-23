DK Metcalf has clearly established himself among the best wide receivers in the entire NFL. Despite his success on the football field, his football skills may not even be what he's most known for. He's developed a wide reputation for being one of the most physically gifted athletes in the league, including having one of the most impressive builds.

The star wide receiver stands 6-foot-3 tall and weighs 228 pounds of solid muscle. He also ran a quick 4.33 seconds in the 40-yard dash and has more than a 40-inch vertical jump. All of this makes it extremely shocking that he follows one of the most unconventional diets, especially for a world-class athlete.

While most professional athletes follow a strictly regimented diet plan loaded with the healthiest of all possible options, Metcalf uses a much different approach. Here's what he had to say about his personal diet routine when asked about it by NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett on the KG CERTIFIED podcast:

"I eat one meal a day, drink one coffee, and eat like three full bags of candy."

DK Metcalf's unique diet has left NFL fans shocked. Many of them jumped on Twitter to share their disbelief. Here are some of the top comments about the unbelievable story.

G @JetsSnax10 @TampaBayTre He’s gonna be the fittest person in history to get type 2 diabetes.

PM @miodzioLFC10 @TampaBayTre I just lost respect for him ngl

Nick Buchanan @NicholasBuc @TampaBayTre Meanwhile I eat a bag of candy and I blow up like a balloon. How fair

Dale snitterman @Dalesnitterman1 @TampaBayTre He’s going to be real athletic while he’s suffering from pancreatic cancer

Zero RB Judas @ZeroRBJudas @TampaBayTre DK a good candidate for an early flame out to his career with that nutrition

Samuel @Obu_Nike @TampaBayTre This sounds cute and all but it’s def not sustainable if he wants a long durable career.

danny morgan @Maddogmorgan33 @TampaBayTre Seahawks are officially out of contention

Ty Smith @topshelf_ty @TampaBayTre He’s going to age like a prune

Fans can't seem to believe Metcalf's ridiculous diet and for good reason. Nutrition is one of the most important aspects of optimizing peak athletic performance. Apparently, Metcalf is an exception to that rule.

DK Metcalf's diet hasn't stopped him from performing

Since being selected with the 64th overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, DK Metcalf has appeared in every single game for the Seattle Seahawks. He has also turned in consistently solid production in all four of his seasons so far, recording at least 100 targets and 900 receiving yards every year.

In addition to producing on the football field, Metcalf also competes at the highest level in track and field. He has participated in professional track and field events, including the 2021 USATF Golden Games when he raced the 100-meter dash against competitors on their way to the Olympics.

Despite having one of the most insane diets of any professional athlete, Metcalf continues to put together an impressive athletic career. While it wouldn't be a recommended plan for others seeking peak performance, it's hard to discredit the actual results.

