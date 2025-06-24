DK Metcalf’s fiancée Normani drops 3-word message while twinning in furry hats with Russell Wilson's wife Ciara

American singer Normani, engaged to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, shared an Instagram post Tuesday with her friend Ciara, the American R&B singer and wife of New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, where they sported matching outfits.

Normani wore a cropped white ribbed tank that showed off her toned abs. She kept accessories minimal with a dainty gold necklace. The highlight of her outfit was a furry deep blue bucket hat. Metcalf’s fiancée paired the look with ultra-baggy plaid pants in a blue-and-white color scheme and sneakers.

Ciara, meanwhile, wore a white ribbed tank top with a deep, curved neckline and raw edges. She accessorized with a layered pearl necklace, including a cross pendant. Wilson’s wife wore oversized distressed denim jeans, stacked gold bangles and a vibrant red, fluffy bucket hat.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Normani captioned the post with a three-word message:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“rodeo that thangg 🐎.”

Normani and DK Metcalf's relationship journey

Normani and DK Metcalf’s relationship began as quiet dating rumors in 2022. Now, the “Fifth Harmony” alum is engaged to the NFL star. The couple sparked buzz on June 15, 2022, after being spotted leaving dinner together at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

On July 16, 2023, Normani confirmed the relationship via an Instagram Story after attending a Seattle Seahawks player’s wedding. In an interview with Elle on May 1, 2024, she revealed Ciara was the matchmaker behind the romance.

“She’s the one that did set me and my man up,” she said, referring to singer Ciara before prank-calling her during the interview.

On June 5, 2024, Normani opened up about her relationship in an interview with Rolling Stone:

“I’m happy. I am very happy. Definitely an answered prayer, I’ve experienced a lot with relationships. I’m a real lover girl. I wear my heart on my sleeve, and finding space where that’s reciprocated feels good.”

She also revealed that Metcalf inspired tracks on her debut solo album, Dopamine. On March 13, 2025, Metcalf proposed during his sister’s spring break in Houston.

He also shared the news in a video posted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, saying:

"Shoutout to my beautiful fiancée for being here with me. Can’t wait to step onto the field with the rest of the Black and Gold Nation."

Ciara celebrated the engagement on TikTok, saying she and Russell Wilson introduced Normani and Metcalf three years ago and knew love was in the air.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.