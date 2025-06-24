DK Metcalf’s fiancée Normani drops 3-word message while twinning in furry hats with Russell Wilson's wife Ciara

American singer Normani, engaged to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, shared an Instagram post Tuesday with her friend Ciara, the American R&B singer and wife of New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, where they sported matching outfits.
Normani wore a cropped white ribbed tank that showed off her toned abs. She kept accessories minimal with a dainty gold necklace. The highlight of her outfit was a furry deep blue bucket hat. Metcalf’s fiancée paired the look with ultra-baggy plaid pants in a blue-and-white color scheme and sneakers.
Ciara, meanwhile, wore a white ribbed tank top with a deep, curved neckline and raw edges. She accessorized with a layered pearl necklace, including a cross pendant. Wilson’s wife wore oversized distressed denim jeans, stacked gold bangles and a vibrant red, fluffy bucket hat.
Normani captioned the post with a three-word message:
“rodeo that thangg 🐎.”
Normani and DK Metcalf's relationship journey
Normani and DK Metcalf’s relationship began as quiet dating rumors in 2022. Now, the “Fifth Harmony” alum is engaged to the NFL star. The couple sparked buzz on June 15, 2022, after being spotted leaving dinner together at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.
On July 16, 2023, Normani confirmed the relationship via an Instagram Story after attending a Seattle Seahawks player’s wedding. In an interview with Elle on May 1, 2024, she revealed Ciara was the matchmaker behind the romance.
“She’s the one that did set me and my man up,” she said, referring to singer Ciara before prank-calling her during the interview.
On June 5, 2024, Normani opened up about her relationship in an interview with Rolling Stone:
“I’m happy. I am very happy. Definitely an answered prayer, I’ve experienced a lot with relationships. I’m a real lover girl. I wear my heart on my sleeve, and finding space where that’s reciprocated feels good.”
She also revealed that Metcalf inspired tracks on her debut solo album, Dopamine. On March 13, 2025, Metcalf proposed during his sister’s spring break in Houston.
He also shared the news in a video posted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, saying:
"Shoutout to my beautiful fiancée for being here with me. Can’t wait to step onto the field with the rest of the Black and Gold Nation."
Ciara celebrated the engagement on TikTok, saying she and Russell Wilson introduced Normani and Metcalf three years ago and knew love was in the air.
