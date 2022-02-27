“He got my confidence up” - DK Metcalf recalls heartwarming moment with Russell Wilson 

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has shared a touching story involving teammate Russell Wilson.

In an interview with Taylor Rooks for Bleacher Report, the Pro Bowl receiver shared how Wilson elevated his confidence while in Mexico, teaching him how to swim.

“See, I almost drowned when I was little," Metcalf began. "That like traumatized me to where if the water gets like right here, my heart starts beating fast as heck. So, I'm like alright, he was like, ‘We're going to Mexico. You’re chilling with me. You know, we're going to go to the pool.’ I said, ‘The pool? How deep is it?’ He said, ‘Oh, four feet, you can stand up in it. And I was like ‘All right, bet.’

"We get to the pool, it's a six-foot end... or a seven-foot end or something like that. He was like, ‘Oh, I forgot about that.’ I was like ‘Yeah, I bet you did.’ He was like ‘All right, jump in.’ I was like, ‘Bro I’m not putting my feet in, I’m not jumping in the water.’ He was like, ‘All right just trust me. I got you.’

"First day all I did was stand in the water. Second day, he got me holding my breath underwater, taught me how to breathe and relax. And then the third day I was pushing out the wall, swimming a little bit. You know, he taught me how to swim a little bit. He got my confidence up.”

DK Metcalf and his career

Metcalf was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. In his rookie season, Metcalf had 58 receptions (100 targets), 900 yards, and seven touchdown catches. He was second on the team in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches that season to receiver Tyler Lockett.

In the 2020 season, the receiver had his first 1,000-yard receiving season as he registered 1,303 yards with 83 receptions and 10 touchdowns. He finished seventh in receiving yards and was tied for eighth with Lockett in the league that season.

In the 2021-22 season, Metcalf started all 17 games, catching 75 passes for 967 yards and 12 touchdown receptions for Seattle. His 12 touchdowns were the fourth-most in the league. Without question, the 24-year-old receiver is an incredible talent who shares an incredible relationship with his quarterback in Wilson.

