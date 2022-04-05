DK Metcalf once again shuts down talk of a trade away from Seattle 

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf has, once again, shut down talk of him being traded away from the franchise.

The 24-year-old replied to a tweet from Twitter account JPA Football (@jpafootball) which posted saying that teams are calling the Seahawks about the receiver possibly being involved in a trade. That was according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Well, the 24-year-old replied in the best way. He quote tweeted the post and said:

"Haven’t heard anything, per @dkm14."

The 24-year-old tagged himself in his reply, seemingly poking fun at the tweet from JPA Football.

The Seahawks have been busy this offseason. First, the franchise traded away Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Then future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner was released by Seattle before finding his way to the L.A. Rams.

It appears that, for now, Metcalf is staying a Seahawk; however, we know how quickly things can change in the NFL.

Which teams could use DK Metcalf should a trade happen?

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

Several teams could use the star receiver on their roster. The 24-year-old is entering the last year of his rookie deal before he becomes a free agent at the end of the 2022 season.

The Dallas Cowboys have been rumored to be a potential landing spot, but Jerry Jones doesn't normally go big in free agency or like to trade for star players, so Dallas will likely not come calling.

It is likely that the Seahawks will not want to trade Metcalf in the same conference. The New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs could do with another weapon for their respective quarterbacks.

Mac Jones struggled, at times, last season with his receiving core, and Patrick Mahomes would like another speedy wideout to replace Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Dolphins.

The Colts could also use a player like Metcalf. Having signed Matt Ryan from Atlanta, the Colts receiving room is a little thin on star power. Adding the 24-year-old to complement the running game from Jonathan Taylor could make Indianapolis a dangerous prospect in 2022.

Whether a trade happens or not remains to be seen, and thus far, the receiver has distanced himself from leaving the franchise that drafted him in 2019.

