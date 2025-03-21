DK Metcalf spills on his viral heated conversation with OC Ryan Grubb during game against 49ers

DK Metcalf surprised Seattle Seahawks fans earlier this March when he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers and given a five-year, $150-million contract extension. But if his latest comments are to be believed, he did not get along exactly well with Ryan Grubb in 2024.

Speaking Thursday on Marshawn Lynch and Mike Robinson's Get Got podcast, the two-time Pro Bowl wideout recalled a heated conversation with his then-offensive coordinator during a game against the San Francisco 49ers (comments begin at 20:21):

"On 3rd-and-4, we call all hitches—that's not running past them. You have to scare them. Exactly, he's waiting on it. So when he sat and knocked the ball down, I come to the sideline like, let me just get the headset.

"I said, 'Grub, can we please run by these guys?' Like, yeah, they are sitting at the sticks on third down. In order to open up the underneath stuff, they have to be threatened deep first. And that was last week. Me and (Tyler Lockett) did that. That was last week (we) did any extra game."

The Seahawks finished the season 10-7 but missed the playoffs via a tiebreaker. Grubb would be replaced as offensive coordinator by Klint Kubiak.

Primary reasons for DK Metcalf's trade to Steelers explained

Up until Tuesday, the question continued to linger among fans: Why would DK Metcalf want to leave the only franchise he had known throughout his professional career? Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer posited that it stemmed from impatience, wanting his contract extension right now as opposed to in the summer, as the Seahawks wanted:

"Maybe, if Metcalf was still around at that point, Seattle would’ve given him one. But the fact that he didn’t want to wait and see, which is understandable given that even a promise to negotiate wouldn’t guarantee anything, helped to drive the trade request."

He continued:

"With all that established, I think this was probably a case of that accelerating the inevitable conclusion, given that Metcalf and the team already endured some bumps (things weren’t always perfect between him and Geno Smith), and that Jaxon Smith-Njigba is among the young players poised to get new deals over the next year or so in Seattle."

The organization has since replaced DK Metcalf with former divisional rival and Washington native Cooper Kupp.

