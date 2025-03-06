DK Metcalf trade rumors: Insider reveals asking price for Seahawks WR with cost of $30,000,000 salary

DK Metcalf may want out of Seattle, but the Seahawks will not let him go without something in exchange. According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, the team is asking significant return for him, while the two-time Pro Bowl receiver demands a new contract worth $30 million from whomever he joins.

The Seahawks are seeking a first- and third-round pick for WR DK Metcalf, per sources. Metcalf is also eyeing a new contract worth around $30M per year. Multiple teams have inquired," Russini said.

Metcalf reportedly made the trade request on Wednesday, the same day the Seahawks released his former teammate and fellow receiver, Tyler Lockett.

Metcalf has spent his entire NFL career with the Seahawks, who drafted him in the second round in 2019. He has amassed 900 yards or more in each of his NFL campaigns, with his best coming in 2020 (1,303).

Metcalf was in the final year of his three-year, $72 million extension which he signed in 2022. He’s set to make just over $18 million in 2025. However, if the Seahawks deal him before June 1, the franchise would save approximately $10.9 million in salary cap space. At the same time, they would be forced to accept his $21 million in dead money for the next season.

Last season, Metcalf hurt his MCL in Week 7 and missed two games as a result. He finished the campaign just eight yards shy of reaching 1,000 for the fourth time in his pro career.

Top destinations for DK Metcalf

With DK Metcalf on the market at 27, he’s in the prime of his career and likely will want to join a Super Bowl contender. One team that fits his desires and is looking for help would be the Buffalo Bills.

There will also undoubtedly be some linking him to the Las Vegas Raiders, given that Pete Carroll is the head coach. However, that’s not a franchise ready to win just yet, which would seemingly take Metcalf out of the mix.

The Bills have been knocking on the door and on the verge of becoming AFC Champions for years. Metcalf might just be that missing ingredient to finally get them past the Kansas City Chiefs.

