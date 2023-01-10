"Do I just run away?" - When Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele almost fled after Bridget Moynahan's pregnancy announcement

Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen didn't have a fairytale start to their relationship. Shortly after they got together in 2006, Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan announced her pregnancy. As both Moynahan and Gisele have mentioned, it has been a tough road towards acceptance for them.

The Brazilian supermodel considered leaving Brady, especially as their relationship had just started. Bundchen was at the peak of her career, and a child with the then-New England Patriots QB would be a change in pace for her.

Eventually, Bundchen decided to stick around and support Tom Brady, while she helped raise Jack as her own. Over time, their bond only seemed to have grown stronger.

During an old interview, Bundchen spoke about why she got together with Brady, and her first reaction upon hearing about Jack.

"Do I just run away?" Bundchen asked herself. "I think now, eight years later, I couldn't have asked for a sweeter bonus child."

She broke down her relationship with Brady, emphasizing how they combatted the challenges they faced:

"I think we've been through real tough times together," Bundchen said. "I think no matter how challenging it was, we've always been supportive of one another, and I think that's the most important thing you can have in life."

Tom Brady's ex was happy to have Gisele's support with Jack

Irrespective of the hurdles thrown their way, Tom Brady's unconventional family worked out well. Bundchen and Moynahan developed a relationship on their own, constantly in contact because of Jack.

Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons game

During an old interview, Moynahan spoke about how glad she was for Bundchen. Despite the unusual situation, the model really stepped up and supported Brady.

“Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own. I don’t think you can ask for more than that....My son is surrounded by love.”

Bundchen herself has spoken about the troubles, but ultimately referred to Jack as a blessing in their life:

“I think it was a blessing, because otherwise I don’t think I would have known what he was made of, and he wouldn’t have known what I was made of,” Bundchen said.

﻿Even Bundchen and Tom Brady's first interaction after their divorce was about Jack. The 42-year-old commented on Brady's post, which featured a photo of Jack on the field.

