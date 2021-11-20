Do the Patriots have the best defense in the NFL?

The AFC seems to be morphing into the Patriots' conference once again before our very eyes. The New England Patriots have now stacked up back-to-back blowout wins on the back of an offense that can minimize turnovers and a defense that is playing out of its mind. While Mac Jones is the story of the offense, the defense is the story of the team. After the shutout win over the Falcons, could the Patriots' defense be the best in the NFL?

Is the Patriots' defense the class of the NFL?

The Patriots have only had one team score 30 points on them. It was in a game that went five quarters against the Dallas Cowboys, who have one of the best offenses in the NFL. Besides that one overtime loss, the Patriots have held every other offense in check.

Daniel Wade @dantalkssports I guess this Patriots defense is pretty good. In Week 8 they held the Chargers offense to 24 points and 369 yards of offense.



In the 3 games since then opponents have averaged just 207 yards and an average of 4.3 points per game against that defense. I guess this Patriots defense is pretty good. In Week 8 they held the Chargers offense to 24 points and 369 yards of offense. In the 3 games since then opponents have averaged just 207 yards and an average of 4.3 points per game against that defense.

The only other game that comes close is the game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. The Saints put up 28 points behind Jameis Winston. Mac Jones threw three interceptions in that game, giving the Saints extra chances to get into the endzone. Aside from the Saints and Cowboys games, the Patriots' defense has been magnificent.

Jeff Howe @jeffphowe Necessary update: The Patriots defense hasn't allowed a point in 19 consecutive possessions. Over the last 26 possessions, the Patriots defense has scored 13 points and allowed 7. Necessary update: The Patriots defense hasn't allowed a point in 19 consecutive possessions. Over the last 26 possessions, the Patriots defense has scored 13 points and allowed 7.

They've held seven opponents to under 20 points this season. They've held four opponents to under eight points. In their last three games, the Patriots have allowed 13 points. The Patriots will go a long way if they can hold opponents below 30 points most of the time, often under 20 points and under eight points in streaks.

The New England Patriots are currently ranked fourth in overall defense, according to ESPN.com. However, they've played more games than everyone in the NFL at this moment, as they haven't had their bye yet and just played on Thursday Night Football.

In terms of passing yards allowed, the Patriots are ranked seventh. They're ranked tenth in rushing yards allowed. These are good rankings, but don't represent the best in the NFL. However, the Patriots are the second-ranked defense in points allowed, averaging just 16.1 points allowed per game.

The Bills are ranked above the Patriots in points allowed, rushing yards allowed, and passing yards allowed. However, they've only played nine games. Once they've seen the number of opponents the Patriots have, their ranking is likely to drop. As a result, the Patriots are essentially the best-ranked team in the NFL in waiting.

Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots

Much like a golfer who finishes the day first but who emerges as the winner at the end of the day, the Patriots will have the best statistical defense in the NFL when everyone's finished playing. Lastly, those who've watched the games will say that the Patriots' shutdowns are not fluky. They simply force teams to play in a way they're uncomfortable with week after week and it shows on the scoreboard.

Edited by Henno van Deventer