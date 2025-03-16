"Do they see Cam Ward as a franchise setter?" - Louis Riddick makes opinion known on Titans' approach for QB heading into draft

Louis Riddick is enamored with the University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward, and wonders if the Tennessee Titans feel the same way. The Titans have the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. The former front office personnel executive and current ESPN analyst wonders if the Titans share his sentiment.

“Does Tennessee see Cam Ward the same way that I personally see Cam Ward? Do they see him as a franchise setter, a tone setter, a pillar player?”

If the Titans are not all-in on the quarterback, Riddick thinks that they may trade out of the pick to accumulate more draft ammunition.

"Or do they say, hey, you know what? We're going to trade out of here and let someone else come up and pick and see if we can continue to build out the rest of our roster and fall into that whole line of thinking of where we'll insert the quarterback at some later date."

Riddick is not a fan of that approach of waiting for a quarterback.

“As if those guys grow on trees.”

Riddick was interviewed by host Rich Eisen on ‘The Rich Eisen Show’ podcast on Friday. He also wondered who would move up to take Cam Ward if the Titans choose to trade out of the position.

“And if that's the case, then who would they try and move up? Who would they allow to move up into that spot to get a guy like Cam Ward? Because I do believe that he will go first overall, and I believe he's worthy of going first overall," Riddick said (per the truthnetwork).

Riddick also brought up the possibility that the Titans may pick someone else, such as Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter, with the pick. Carter is dealing with a stress reaction in his right foot, an injury that he suffered during the college football playoffs. Carter could have opted for surgery, but he chose not to and is now slated to participate in Penn State’s Pro Day on Mar. 28.

“Do they sit there and they take a guy like Abdul Carter and they say, hey, look, we were comfortable with his, you know, with the situation regarding the stress reaction that he has in his foot.”

Cam Ward is now the favorite to go 1st overall, according to bookmakers

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is now the favorite to go first overall in the upcoming NFL draft. It will be a long journey from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, where Ward first started his college career. He also had a stint with the Washington State Cougars.

Other candidates that can go first overall, according to bookmakers, are the Colorado Buffaloes duo of cornerback-wide receiver hybrid Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

