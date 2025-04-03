Former Super Bowl champion James Jones isn’t mincing words regarding Micah Parsons’ contract situation. On Thursday, the former Green Bay Packers wideout had a clear message for the Dallas Cowboys on FS1’s “The Facility.”

Jones stressed that Dallas can’t afford to fumble this decision. In his eyes, Parsons isn’t just another elite defender. He’s a game-changer who elevates the entire defense. His ability to disrupt offenses and demand constant attention makes life easier for everyone around him.

Jones believes the Cowboys should act immediately, making Parsons the highest-paid non-QB in the league without hesitation.

"Don't overthink this," Jones said. "You got one of the best players in the world… Do not be stupid. Do not make a mistake. Pay Micah Parsons. He gets you closer to the Super Bowl. He is your quarterback on the defense. He wrecks games. He helps everybody else on the defense because he demands a lot of attention.

“Do not overthink this. Make the game easy. Make paying Micah Parsons easy. Make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the National Football League yesterday because he has earned it."

Parsons has backed up that statement since entering the league. Drafted 12th in 2021, he became an instant force. He racked up 13 sacks and 84 tackles as a rookie, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Over the next three seasons, he notched double-digit sacks each year, with 14 in 2023 alone.

Dallas picked up his fifth-year option for 2024, but Jones clarified that the Cowboys shouldn’t gamble with Parsons’ future. The numbers prove he’s the heart of their defense. With three straight Pro Bowls and first-team All-Pro nods, Parsons has solidified himself among the league’s elite.

Micah Parsons' contract standoff: Robert Griffin III says trade might be the best move

Micah Parsons’ contract saga isn’t slowing down, and Robert Griffin III just added fuel to the fire. The former NFL QB believes Parsons should force the Cowboys' hand – if he wants money and a shot at a ring, Griffin says a trade demand might be his best move.

"If Micah Parsons wants to win and get paid, he should demand a trade to the Dallas Cowboys,” Griffin tweeted on Wednesday.

Dallas finds itself in a tough spot. Parsons is still playing on his rookie deal, with the team picking up his fifth-year option for 2024 (worth around $24 million). However, in a market where Myles Garrett earns $40 million annually, Parsons has every reason to push for more.

The Cowboys already let DeMarcus Lawrence walk to Seattle without an extension. Whether through mismanagement or a trade request, losing Parsons would be catastrophic.

