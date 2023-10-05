Does Brock Purdy live with a roommate? 49ers QB reveals details of life in San Francisco 

Brock Purdy was the last draft selection in 2022. He proved that being the final draft pick doesn't mean you are "Mr. Irrelevant." The former Iowa State quarterback stepped in for the San Francisco 49ers in the midst of a QB injury-ridden season and shone.

Purdy was the third starting quarterback for San Francisco last season after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Purdy has taken the NFL by storm and is one of the top quarterbacks in the league, however, his salary is still that of a seventh-round draft pick. The cost of living in San Francisco has also apparently proved to be a challenge for the young quarterback.

In an interview with NBC's "Today" show, he revealed he shares an apartment with a teammate, which allows them to save money and share the cost of rent.

"So, I still have a roommate, one of the offensive linemen here. So he and I are still splitting rent. I still drive, you know, my Toyota Sequoia. And other than that, it's pretty simple."

His living situation made the headlines last year, as he and teammates Nick Zakelj and Alfredo Gutierrez sent out a joint Christmas card. The card went viral as fans loved their family dynamic.

Exploring Brock Purdy's net worth: How much is the 49ers QB worth in 2023?

After being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, Brock Purdy signed a four-year deal worth $3.737 million. He also received a signing bonus of $77,008, which was the only amount of his contract that was fully guaranteed.

As a seventh-round draft pick, the 49ers wouldn't owe a significant amount of money if things didn't work out.

Brock Purdy's base salary for the 2023 NFL season is $870,000 and includes incentives. In his first two seasons combined he will bank over $1.5 million in salary. His net worth is $6.5 million, which includes the endorsement deals he has signed so far in his career.

Purdy has signed endorsement deals with Alaska Airlines and Toyota. The latter even offers priority boarding to passengers who wear a Purdy jersey on their flight.

If Brock Purdy continues playing as one of the best in the NFL, he will certainly see a big payday in the future.