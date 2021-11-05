Does Colin Kaepernick have siblings? All you need to know about Kyle and Devon Kaepernick

Colin in Black & White, which premiered on October 29, is a new Netflix series that has gone deep into Kaepernick's life, from his adoption as a five-week-old baby to everything that happened after the free-agent quarterback chose to take a knee during the U.S. national anthem in the 2016 preseason.

Colin in Black & White gives a closer look into the Kaepernick family, which is headlined by Rick and Teresa Kaepernick, his adoptive parents, and his siblings, Kyle Kaepernick and Devon Kaepernick, who have all been supportive of his stance against police brutality against black people in America.

Did you become interested in Kaepernick's family after watching the show? Well, you can check here to see who Colin's adoptive parents Rick and Teresa are. If you want to know more about his brother and sister, then here's what we all know about Kyle and Devon.

Where are Colin Kaepernick's siblings now?

Teresa and Rick Kaepernick are a couple with three kids: a boy named Kyle and a girl named Devon alongside Colin, whom they adopted. They also had two other kids who died of a heart defect.

When Colin was four years old, the entire family moved from Wisconsin to California. Devon and Kyle graduated from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, while Colin later graduated from Nevada where he got a scholarship to play football. Rick, the father of Kyle, Devon and Colin, said in an interview later that he cried the day Devon and Kyle graduated.

Devon is now married and has two children. It looks like she still lives in Turlock, California, but she's not one to make too many Instagram posts, especially because everything she makes public garners a lot of divisive opinions about her brother, mainly on the pictures that contain him. Most of her Instagram posts have had something to do with Colin, though, which is a good sign of how close their family is.

Kyle Kaepernick has also been away from the spotlight, but a San Francisco Gate article reveals that he still lives in Turlock, just like Devon, and that he has a wife named Lindsay Kaepernick.

Apart from that information, everything we know about Colin Kaepernick's siblings is from family pictures, which are rare even today. It's important to note, however, that Rick and Teresa released a statement in 2017 saying that the family was supportive of Colin's activism, so one may presume his siblings are supportive too.

