Does Dak Prescott have tattoos? Exploring significance of Cowboys QB's ink

Many NFL fans are curious in the tattoo status of their favorite players. It's likely that you've wondered if Dak Prescott is tattooed. He does, just in case you were wondering.

In September, Prescott disclosed that he had to undergo an 11-hour sedative during an off-season tattoo procedure.

"People are going to think it's crazy and it is actually crazy," the Dallas Cowboys quarterback stated in a Star-Telegram interview conducted last month with Clarence Hill. "I know I'm crazy. I'm not afraid of anything," he continued.

Prescott disclosed that tattoo artist Andres Ortega of the Arizona tattoo shop was recommended to him by his teammate, CeeDee Lamb. Sedation allowed the quarterback to endure a large leg tattoo all at once rather than a big tattoo over multiple appointments.

The 30-year-old signal-caller revealed that he had intended to get the leg tattoo but didn't want to inform any of his coaches or team administrators. However, after getting inked, he eventually informed coach Mike McCarthy:

"I wasn't going to tell them, but I let them know after. Mike asked, 'What happened to you?' when I met him the following day, and my leg was big."

Mike McCarthy admitted to being shocked that Dak Prescott had been sedated for so long when he was questioned about it. McCarthy claimed that he was able to relax about the procedure, though, once his quarterback informed him that medical professionals were entrusted with it.

What does Dak Prescott's tattoo say?

Dak Prescott's torso is covered in tattoos that are all devoted to significant people and experiences in his life.

Some represent athletes of the highest caliber, while others are close companions. In any case, the quarterback's body art features one of the most powerful emotional symbols you can possibly see.

The enormous tattoo, which is almost the whole length of Prescott's leg, is filled with numerous images unique to Prescott. One of the pictures is of a Pegasus, in remembrance of the player's mother, Peggy, who died 10 years ago.

A picture of a moose is also included in remembrance of Prescott's brother Jace, who committed suicide in 2020.

The NFL star also added tattoos that reflects his hometown in Louisiana and another that symbolizes his own touchdown pass celebration. Apart from these special homages, there are additional ones that showcase other legendary athletes like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Muhammad Ali.

With the Dallas Cowboys having not won a championship since 1995, Dak Prescott will hope that his new tattoos will serve as a lucky charm and propel the club to Super Bowl triumph this season.