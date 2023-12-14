Does Jerry Jones have car dealership in Brazil? Cowboys GM gets candid on business venture amid NFL's expansion

Yes. Jerry Jones has an automobile dealership in Brazil. In fact, he's one of the largest dealers in Brazil.

At Wednesday's owners' meeting at the Four Seasons Resort in the Dallas suburb of Las Colinas, the NFL announced that it will be hosting a regular-season game at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil. An NFC team will be the designated host in that contest, and the Cowboys are heavily speculated to be that team.

It was then when Jerry Jones mentioned about his business of automobile dealership in Brazil while discussing the Cowboys' potential game in the largest South American country. The Cowboys GM, even with his business interests in Brazil, seems hesitant about the proposition, preferring a much nearer and more commercially appealing alternative.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is unsure if he wants to sacrifice domestic revenue to contribute to the NFL's attempts at globalization. Jones said:

"If we do give up (a home game), I want it to be (played in) Mexico (where the Cowboys have a massive media presence). That's our natural synergy and affinity with our fan base.

"I've got a lot of business in Brazil. I'm one of the largest automobile dealers in Brazil. But I'm not as interested in the Cowboys playing there as opposed to Mexico City."

As part of the international expansion, beginning in 2025, teams are expected to give up at least one home game every four seasons, as opposed to eight under the previous agreement.

Jerry Jones has task cut out for Dak Presccott's Cowboys ahead of Bills clash

The Dallas Cowboys are all but assured of a playoff spot, but Jerry Jones is refusing to leave everything to chance.

America's Team next visits the Buffalo Bills, who are coming off a massive defeat of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. The octogenarian owner/general manager has just one thing in mind - win. In the same media opportunity, he said:

"We need to get out of Buffalo anyway we can with a win. We have nothing to prove other than going and winning that ball game. ... We got a break. We're not gonna be in a blizzard."

At the same time, though, Jerry Jones refused to disparage the Bills, especially their quarterback Josh Allen:

"That quarterback is very good, and they've got a good team. I've got a lot of respect for what we're up against."

The game can be seen on Fox beginning at 4:25 p.m. ET.