Does losing to Russell Wilson force Chiefs to spring for DeAndre Hopkins trade? NFL analyst weighs in

DeAndre Hopkins may have heard Russell Wilson is 1-3 against Patrick Mahomes, but he's 1-0 in their most recent matchup. After posting one of the worst seasons in the NFL last year, the Chiefs have lost to that same quarterback. Could such a humbling experience push the team to jump for a wide receiver at the trade deadline?

Hopkins might be the biggest name potentially available, and as such, fans are connecting the dots. Speaking on Get Up, NFL analyst Dan Graziano gave his two cents on the odds of the Chiefs getting Nuke Hopkins in response to asking whether such a move would be an overreaction:

"I think so. You can't fix everything with a trade. The Chiefs' formula around Patrick Mahomes now that he makes gobs and gobs of money is to draft and develop. Well, we saw them do it on defense last year, and it worked out. They need to find the same formula on offense."

He continued,

"These young guys need to play, and they need to get better. You take them in the second round. They're talented. They've got to be a core part of your future. They're 6-2. It's not time to give up on the young guys. [00:00:33]"

DeAndre Hopkins is on pace for the most explosive year since 2020

Over the last couple of seasons, many believed Hopkins had peaked. Between injury and suspension, the Cardinals and numerous fans began to cool on the wide receiver. Heading into the year, some hoped that he would surge once again, but there was a real question as he headed to his third team since the start of 2019.

However, he's close to proving all naysayers wrong. This year, the former Arizona Cardinals receiver has earned 504 yards and three touchdowns in eight weeks. In 2021, he covered 572 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2022, he covered 717 yards and three touchdowns. If he keeps his current pace, he'll be a 1000-yard receiver for the first time since 2020, when he earned 1407 yards and six touchdowns.

While beating that number is almost out of his reach, Hopkins does have a shot at trending upward in what would be a third consecutive season at age 31. Will he get a shot at completing that feat with the Kansas City Chiefs?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Get Up and H/T Sportskeeda.