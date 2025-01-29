Does Taylor Swift listen to Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast? Chiefs TE shares details ahead of Super Bowl rematch vs Eagles

Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast, "New Heights" has surged as one of the most popular sports-based podcasts. On this week's episode, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked if one of their millions of listeners was girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The revelation was made during a segment with "New Heights" intern, Brandon Borders who met Swift for the first time at the AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. Travis Kelce replied that Taylor Swift actually listens to the podcast every week.

“She listens every week."-Travis Kelce said on the "New Heights" podcast

Borders said Taylor Swift was nothing but gracious when they spoke at the game and that she complimented on the podcast which he found humbling coming from someone so successful.

Travis Kelce loves the Chiefs being the villain of the NFL

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to their third straight Super Bowl and the fourth in five seasons. Needless to say, they have become the most hated team by fans of the 31 other teams in the National Football League.

On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce asked his younger brother, Travis Kelce how he felt about the Kansas City Chiefs being the villain of the league.

Jason: Do you guys enjoy being the villains of the NFL?

Travis: "I love it. Yeah. I love it,... I'm just, I'm enjoying doing this with the guys together, the guys that we have in there, because it's like it just makes us even more of a family."

The three-time Super Bowl champion then continued by saying that everyone talking about them, even the haters, adds fuel to the fire.

"You just circle the wagons. When s--t, you know, people are saying whatever they want and you just band it together and it just makes you more appreciate more of what you have because people want what you have."-Kelce told his brother

The Kansas City Chiefs will now face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in what will be a rematch from 2022 in Super Bowl LVII in which the Chiefs came out victorious with a late field goal to win the big game.

