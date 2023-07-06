Travis Kelce is not one to drop catches but did he misplace some cocaine in the White House? Ever since it was reported that the drug was found in the President's house, there has been speculation as to which visitor might have left it.

Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, who has had struggles with drug use in the past is in the running. But right behind him with +800 betting odds is the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

BetOnline.ag @betonline_ag



Hunter Biden +200

Travis Kelce +800

One of the Jonas Brothers +1000

Angelina Jolie +1200

Maddox Jolie-Pitt +1200

Ariana Madix +1200

Member of LSU Lady Tigers +1400

Member of UConn Men’s Team +1400

Snoop Dogg +1600

Who owns the cocaine found in the White House?
Hunter Biden +200
Travis Kelce +800
One of the Jonas Brothers +1000
Angelina Jolie +1200
Maddox Jolie-Pitt +1200
Ariana Madix +1200
Member of LSU Lady Tigers +1400
Member of UConn Men's Team +1400
Snoop Dogg +1600
Edward Lee +1600

The Chiefs visited the White House, as is customary, after winning the Super Bowl last season. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were the leaders in meeting with President Joe Biden.

Seeing that he is up on the list as a potential candidate for dropping a stash of cocaine there, NFL fans could not help but troll him as he was identified as a suprise culprit.

Or was there a surprise culprit like Travis Kelce who enjoyed their White House visit a little too much?

Some found it wild and hilarious, whereas others asked the tight end to clear the air as soon as possible. Here are some of the best responses by NFL fans.

Kelce firmly in the 2 spot is hilarious

These odds are absolutely wild, no way it's Travis, come on

Travis Kelce might not take recreational drugs but other psychedelics are gaining popularity in the NFL

While Travis Kelce taking cocaine is unlikely, other drugs are gaining popularity within the NFL community, especially as it pertains to psychedelics.

Aaron Rodgers, now with the New York Jets, set the conversation is motion last year, when he admitted to taking Ayahuasca on a trip. He claimed that it helped him immensely, going so far as to say that it was one of the reasons he won back-to-back MVP titles a year prior. He was also present at the Psychedelic Science Conference in Denver recently.

Aaron Rodgers psychedelic conference

Former NFL player Pat McAfee has also weighed in on the matter of psychedelics, by saying that mushrooms have helped him a lot. He, in fact, credited them for making sure he got his life in order and reaching where he is now. Given he is soon to become one of the faces of ESPN, where there have been massive layoffs otherwise, that is a big claim.

Travis Kelce himself has said that recreational marijuana use is high in the NFL community, saying that a majority of the players consume it and stop just in time for the tests. He has not said whether he partakes in it.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce estimated that 50-80% of NFL players smoke weed.

Iit is fair to say, though, that cocaine remains very different from marijuana in the scope of legal realm. Hence, it is unlikely anyone, Travis Kelce or anyone else, will be admitting anytime soon to carrying the stuff into the White House.

