Travis Kelce is not one to drop catches but did he misplace some cocaine in the White House? Ever since it was reported that the drug was found in the President's house, there has been speculation as to which visitor might have left it.
Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, who has had struggles with drug use in the past is in the running. But right behind him with +800 betting odds is the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.
The Chiefs visited the White House, as is customary, after winning the Super Bowl last season. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were the leaders in meeting with President Joe Biden.
Seeing that he is up on the list as a potential candidate for dropping a stash of cocaine there, NFL fans could not help but troll him as he was identified as a suprise culprit.
Some found it wild and hilarious, whereas others asked the tight end to clear the air as soon as possible. Here are some of the best responses by NFL fans.
Travis Kelce might not take recreational drugs but other psychedelics are gaining popularity in the NFL
While Travis Kelce taking cocaine is unlikely, other drugs are gaining popularity within the NFL community, especially as it pertains to psychedelics.
Aaron Rodgers, now with the New York Jets, set the conversation is motion last year, when he admitted to taking Ayahuasca on a trip. He claimed that it helped him immensely, going so far as to say that it was one of the reasons he won back-to-back MVP titles a year prior. He was also present at the Psychedelic Science Conference in Denver recently.
Former NFL player Pat McAfee has also weighed in on the matter of psychedelics, by saying that mushrooms have helped him a lot. He, in fact, credited them for making sure he got his life in order and reaching where he is now. Given he is soon to become one of the faces of ESPN, where there have been massive layoffs otherwise, that is a big claim.
Travis Kelce himself has said that recreational marijuana use is high in the NFL community, saying that a majority of the players consume it and stop just in time for the tests. He has not said whether he partakes in it.
Iit is fair to say, though, that cocaine remains very different from marijuana in the scope of legal realm. Hence, it is unlikely anyone, Travis Kelce or anyone else, will be admitting anytime soon to carrying the stuff into the White House.
He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!