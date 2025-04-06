Mike Mayock cautions Giants against drafting Shedeur Sanders with No. 3 overall pick

NFL analyst Mike Mayock has raised a caution flag for the New York Giants ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. On "The Rich Eisen Show" on Saturday, Mayock questioned whether selecting Shedeur Sanders with the No. 3 overall pick would help the franchise in the short term.

“I don’t know where Shedeur is going right now,” Mayock said (00:27). “If Cleveland passes on him, and he's sitting there with a bouquet of roses at No. 3, the Giants have a head coach and a GM a little bit on the hot seat, and if they take Shedeur, it doesn't make their team immediately better, it might over time, but you know they might rather have a position player which does make their team better immediately.”

Mayock’s remarks reflect the team’s urgency to improve now. The Giants are coming off a disappointing season and have several position groups needing reinforcement. Mayock suggested that a high-impact position player could quickly boost a struggling roster.

Sanders, however, brings serious credentials. In 2023, despite the Buffaloes finishing 4–8, Sanders passed for 3,230 yards, 27 TDs and three INTs. In 2024, he elevated his game further with 4,134 yards and 37 TDs.

With job security in question for Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen, passing on an immediate-impact player could be risky. Shedeur Sanders may be the future, but for the Giants, the present could dictate their draft direction.

Robert Littal calls out Dan Orlovsky’s Shedeur Sanders-Baker Mayfied comparison

NFL analyst Robert Littal took direct aim at ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky on Saturday. Littal voiced his frustration on X, noting,

“If you are comparing Baker Mayfield and Shedeur Sanders’ personalities in college. That lends me to believe you didn’t actually follow Baker’s college career. Shedeur looks like a choir boy in comparison to the shenanigans Baker was up to. Let’s be honest here.”

Orlovsky made the initial remarks on NFL Live's Colorado Showcase episode, praising both QBs for their charisma and self-confidence.

Mayfield had several high-profile controversies, including planting Oklahoma's flag at Ohio State and making obscene gestures during a game against Kansas. Sanders, meanwhile, has stayed largely controversy-free, with the most criticism stemming from his signature watch-flex celebration.

Sanders is projected to be a first-rounder, but unlike Mayfield, he likely won’t go No. 1 overall.

