  • CeeDee Lamb
  • “Doesn't matter”: Cowboys OC unaffected by the absence of CeeDee Lamb

“Doesn't matter”: Cowboys OC unaffected by the absence of CeeDee Lamb

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified May 15, 2024 13:02 GMT
NFL: Pro Bowl-NFC at AFC
NFL: CeeDee Lamb at Pro Bowl-NFC at AFC

CeeDee Lamb is still holding out for a worthy contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. Even though the team has begun preliminary and voluntary workouts with the squad, Lamb has been a no-show. However, Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer isn't too bothered.

Recently, OC Schottenheimer faced questions regarding Lamb at a media scrum and he did not shy away from sharing his thoughts. The OC said:

“It doesn’t matter right now. CeeDee’s a pro. He’s going to know what to do,” Schottenheimer said.

The OC also commented on the camaraderie within his team and suggested that he doesn’t mind CeeDee Lamb trying to get a better deal.

“I know Dak and the guys have some communication with him," he said. "We know he’s taking care of business and when he gets back here, we’ll certainly be able to find ways to get him the ball.”
youtube-cover

Lamb would hope the owner and GM, Jerry Jones, also share the same enthusiasm when they finally do present the Oklahoma University graduate with a new deal.

Lamb was the first-round pick for the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a contract worth $14.01 million with a $7.7 million signing bonus for four years. In his time with the Cowboys, the wide receiver has exceeded all expectations that were put on him.

Last season, CeeDee Lamb broke the franchise record for receptions and receiving yards in a single season. Despite that, the WR has not been handed a shiny new contract, which has led to his absence from the voluntary workouts.

Extension Status for CeeDee Lamb

The expectations were that Lamb would sign a new deal, making him one of the highest-paid WRs in the game after the draft proceedings end.

However, weeks have gone by and nothing materialized. On Tuesday, the Cowboys’ Vice President Stephen Jones addressed the media following the team's rookie minicamp and shared his thoughts on the matter.

“Those things, there’s no way to put a timeline on them. I think these are big contracts and they usually don’t get done in a hurry but when they get moving, they move rapidly," said Jones.

It looks like CeeDee Lamb might have to wait a bit longer to get the desired deal; however, he’ll be happy knowing that his coaches and teammates are behind him.

