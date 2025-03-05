“Doesn't seem like they want to pay Micah Parsons” - Richard Sherman makes feelings known on Cowboys signing Osa Odighizuwa to $80,000,000 deal

Could the Dallas Cowboys potentially move on from star linebacker Micah Parsons at the end of the season? Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman thinks there's a chance.

Speaking on his podcast, "The Richard Sherman Podcast", Sherman suggested that the Cowboys might not value Parsons by still not signing him to a contract extension.

Sherman said:

"I said this last year, and I'm saying again this offseason, it doesn't seem like they want to pay Micah Parsons… He's been really impactful, one of the best defensive players in the National Football League, and that's undeniable."

"And still, they haven't paid him. The number only continues to go up as the cap goes up… I mean, Stephen Jones said they're going to be strategic about how they pay this season, and it doesn't make sense how you're doing it. Maybe they don't value him. Maybe they're going to move on from Michah Parsons.”

The Cowboys have been making moves this offseason. They extended defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year $80 million deal, and they restructured Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb's contracts, creating $56.6 million in cap space for this off-season.

Dallas Cowboys insider reported earlier this week that the team has begun contract talks with Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons during Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

While Richard Sherman may doubt the Dallas Cowboys' efforts to extend Micah Parsons, but that doesn't mean it's true. Cowboys insider Calvin Watkins of the Dallas News reported earlier this week that the team is in active contract talks with the star linebacker.

The Cowboys created over $55 million in cap space with the moves they've made in the past few days while also extending one of their starting defensive tackles, it makes sense for the Cowboys to land a deal with Parsons soon, and he's given them every reason to.

Since being drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, Parsons has made the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons, was named the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and earned three All-Pro selections.

The star linebacker has recorded 10+ sacks in each season and has 52.5 sacks, 256 tackles, nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.

Micah Parsons is expected to break the bank when he lands an extension, with many believing he will become the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

