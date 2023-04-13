"Doesn't that sweeten the deal?" - Jets urged by NFL analysts to go after ex-Patriots target to make life easier for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers' complaints about his receivers last August were a talking point for pundits for quite some time. The complaints have now resurfaced, serving as an incentive for the New York Jets to make a run at DeAndre Hopkins.

At least, that is how NFL analysts Kimmi Chex and Kyle Brandt put it on Good Morning Football, starting with Chex:

Will Aaron Rodgers play a snap for the New York Jets in 2023?

"Is there anyone as consistent as DeAndre Hopkins out there on the market? Doesn't that kind of sweeten the deal for Aaron Rodgers?"

Should the Jets go all-in on DeAndre Hopkins?

Brandt responded, echoing her statement:

"Yes, it does. It is very consistent. And last year going through the Watson [ordeal] and where we were doing backflips for Romeo Doubs. The finances of it are problematic, but the football is incredible."

According to Greeny his sources close to the Jets say Aaron Rodgers has told the organization there is no rush to get a trade with the #Packers done before May.

Aaron Rodgers continues lame-duck offseason

No. 12 at Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

Aside from OTAs, there is no NFL football until late July, when the first heartbeats of training camp begin. However, unless something changes, the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers is stuck on a one-way flight to remain on the roster. At this point, most consider him a member of the New York Jets already.

That said, with nothing set in stone, an about-face can happen at any moment with no consequences for the Packers. Things are already at a complete standstill for No. 12. With the talk seemingly done and his position revealed, all he can do is wait for the deal to materialize.

However, some pundits are beginning to wonder what happens if the Packers and Jets don't reach a deal before July.

Would No. 12 retire outright? Would he be content to make tens of millions sitting behind Jordan Love in a Peyton Manning-Brock Osweiler-esque turn of events? With no path taken, every option tacitly remains on the table.

