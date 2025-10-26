"Doing it in Carolina is hilarious": NFL fans react to Josh Allen breaking Cam Newton's record after scoring TD vs Panthers

The Buffalo Bills' offense caught fire against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium with Bills star Josh Allen leading them with a record-breaking performance.

The reigning NFL MVP rushed for a touchdown in the second quarter to give the Bills an 18-3 lead. Allen threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Khalil Shakir in the third quarter.

Shakir's TD meant that Allen became the first player in NFL history to pass and rush for a touchdown in a game for the 46th time, breaking Panthers legend Cam Newton's record.

NFL fans reacted to Allen breaking the record at Newton's former stomping ground.

"Doing it in Carolina is hilarious."

"Josh Allen just lapped Cam like a rental car, I called this MVP season in July and y'all laughed. Bills Mafia eating, haters starving."

"Cam Newton has gone to a Super Bowl and didn't get a "Here, Damn" MVP. I'm not moved. 😴🥱😴😴"

"Must be nice playing the panthers of the world every week🤣🤣"

"Doing this against the Panthers smh."

A dominant showing from the Bills offense saw them take a 40-3 lead at the end of the third quarter. Allen has completed 12 of his 19 yards for 163 passing yards with a touchdown.

Bills star Josh Allen closes on Panthers legend Cam Newton's NFL record

Josh Allen's rushing touchdown came after Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa intercepted Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton and made it to the 1-yard line in the second quarter.

Allen's tally increased to 12 passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns in another MVP-calibre season with the Bills, who are eyeing a Super Bowl spot.

The Bills MVP is six rushing touchdowns (69) away from tying Cam Newton's record (75) for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in NFL history. Allen, who signed a six-year, $330 million extension in March, has plenty of time to break the former Panthers legend's record.

