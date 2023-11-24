The Dallas Cowboys playing on Thanksgiving has been one of the most popular NFL traditions ever since it began in 1966.

Every game featuring America's Team is usually a cause for celebration, marked by extravagance. And on Thursday, it was no different.

During halftime of the Cowboys' game against the Washington Commanders, music legend Dolly Parton came out to perform while wearing an appropriately themed costume:

She performed her biggest hits, like "Jolene" and "9 to 5", as well as Queen's "We Are the Champions" and "We Will Rock You". The faithful at AT&T Stadium certainly enjoyed the spectacle, and so did those watching at home. Fans took to X/Twitter to express it, with some claiming it was superior to Jack Harlow's own mini-concert at the Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers game:

Cowboys rout Commanders in Thanksgiving showdown

Thursday was apparently a good day to be a Dallas Cowboys fan.

In the first half, the Arlington-based squad was seemingly going to be drawn into a close fight with the Washington Commanders. Brandon Aubrey missed an extra point off of a Tony Pollard TD rush.

Neither side scored in the third quarter, and it seemed as if the game would be decided by big plays in the fourth. And the fans were right - just not in the way they had hoped.

The Cowboys utterly dominated that period, scoring three touchdowns while shutting out their opponents. Quarterback Dak Prescott, who already had two touchdown passes in the first half, had two more. And all that was made possible by a very strong offensive line that held the Commanders without a sack all night, allowing him to throw wherever and whenever he wanted.

Defensively, DaRon Bland continued his massive ascent in Trevon Diggs' absence, intercepting Sam Howell once and returning it for a touchdown. The front seven also did a stellar job, sacking the opposing quarterback four times.

As the fourth quarter drew to a close, the hosts decided to celebrate early by eating turducken, as is customary for Thanksgiving winners:

The Commanders' only touchdown, meanwhile, was a redzone rush by Howell.