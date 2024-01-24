Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey calls out NFL for throwing shade at Cam Newton in viral post

Remember when Cam Newton called Brock Purdy merely a "game manager"? Unfortunately for him, the San Francisco 49ers' primary quarterback utterly proved that notion wrong in Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Green Bay Packers.

Purdy may have found the end zone only once, but unlike his counterpart Jordan Love, he was more efficient with his passes, covering more yards (252 vs. 194) and not being intercepted once. NFL's X account made sure to reference that notorious quote when replaying one of his completions:

That failed take has not prevented Newton from having supporters, though. On Tuesday, Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey posted this defense of the 2015 MVP on Twitter:

What does potential Bill Belichick-Cam Newton reunion entail for Falcons?

On that same day, the NFL fandom received a massive Cam Newton update.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, he revealed that he would consider returning to the gridiron only if it was with the Atlanta Falcons, his hometown team:

"It’s just really one... It’s always been about family, and I don’t see myself leaving Atlanta. So if it’s not Atlanta, I don’t wanna do it.”

If ever interest in him is shown, he may have even more luck. The Falcons recently interviewed Bill Belichick, his head coach, during his brief stint with the New England Patriots. While recent reports indicate that his candidacy has "lost momentum," a reunion with a former quarterback can still create intrigue for a couple of reasons (besides the homecoming aspect).

First, the team needs a franchise quarterback, at least in the short term. Desmond Ridder, their current starter, may not figure to be their long-term solution, as he was benched at one point for Taylor Heinicke.

Second, Newton will immediately have a strong arsenal of weapons at his disposal. The young running back tandem of Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson represents a perfect complement to his own rushing abilities (should he choose to tap into them again), and in the air, he has Drake London and Kyle Pitts to throw to.

However, whatever their quarterback situation becomes, their need in the draft is clear: another wideout who can ease their primary pass-catchers' burden. It is especially important, as every single one of London's positional cohorts will become unrestricted free agents in March.