Leonard Fournette made an appearance on Good Morning Football and it had one Dolphins fan on Reddit pose the question - should the team go after either Fournette or veteran Dalvin Cook?

Fournette has been an unrestricted free agent since the beginning of free agency. Cook, who has made four-straight Pro Bowls the last four seasons, became an unrestricted free agent on June 9, when Minnesota released him.

Miami's current running back group consists of Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Myles Gaskin, and Salvon Ahmed. None of these guys are legit RB1s, but they are all solid running backs that contribute to a committee.

Adding a guy like Cook or Fournette could give them a feature back or more depth at the position.

Dolphins fans turn down the idea of the team going after Leonard Fournette or Dalvin Cook

Dolphins fans turned down the idea of the team adding either veteran running back in Fournette or Cook. Fans think that both players are past their primes and don't like that Cook is looking for a big payday.

Dolphins fans think that the current running back group that they have is good enough. Some fans prefer the team to go after a veteran back like Ezekiel Elliott.

Why the Miami Dolphins should add Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook during NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

The Miami Dolphins haven't had a running back rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season since 2016 when Jay Ajayi accomplished that feat. Dalvin Cook has run for 1,000 yards in each of the last four seasons.

While Cook is entering his seventh season this year at the age of 27, he may start to slow down in production, but he did play all of last season. If he has a little bit left in the tank, he could have a few more productive seasons with whomever he signs with next.

Adding Cook to the injury-prone Miami backup would give them a veteran, a balanced back, and another body to split the backfield.

Adding Leonard Fournette wouldn't be a bad option for the Dolphins either.

Do you think Miami would benefit from signing either Cook or Fournette?

