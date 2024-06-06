Odell Beckham Jr. entered the 2024 NFL offseason as one of the best wide receivers available in free agency. He was reportedly seeking to join another contending team, as he has done for several years now. He eventually decided to sign with the Miami Dolphins, who made an appearance in the NFL Playoffs last year.

The veteran wide receiver will add yet another weapon to the Dolphins' already loaded offense, but his arrival in Miami is apparently delayed. He was recently a no-show during their OTA's and has yet to join them for their offseason activities. Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed this during a press conference on Wednesday from the team's facilities.

McDaniel said:

"Well, so the head-to-toe camo for him has worked well. You guys haven't seen him? He's been right in the middle of the field."

In his own usual brand of unique humor, Mike McDaniel joked that Odell Beckham Jr. is already on the practice field, but has been camouflaged. He followed up his playful response with a more serious explanation of what is causing the absence:

"Systematically what we try to do is learn the player and develop a relationship with them and adjust to their body on their timeline so we can have the most beneficial and communicative relationship of maintaining health."

His health has become a concern for Beckham during his career, including two major ACL injuries. He also missed two games with an ankle injury last year with the Baltimore Ravens, after skipping the season before to recover from ACL surgery. The Dolphins are obviously aware of this and have apparently come up with a plan to potentially keep him healthy.

McDaniel explained:

"The individual process that we are very consistent with when new guys come to the team. We take nothing of assumption and make sure when guys are on the field, there's no setbacks. We're obviously applying that to him."

It seems like the Dolphins will exercise patience and proceed with caution when working Odell Beckham Jr. into their roster during the offseason. The goal is likely to have him fully healthy for Week 1 and add yet another layer to their high-powered offense.

Odell Beckham Jr. bring a new look to Dolphins' offense

The Miami Dolphins' offense has been primarily built around speed. They have some of the fastest players in the NFL at running back and wide receiver, with multiple players in each position ranking among the speediest in the league. Odell Beckham Jr. can potentially add a different layer to their offensive system that they may have been missing.

In addition to being a solid route-runner and productive on intermediate passes, Beckham has been a proven red-zone threat during his career. Of his 35 receptions last season, 11 of them came in the scoring area and he also scored three touchdowns, despite his limited overall usage. He played a similar role previously with the Los Angeles Rams, scoring seven touchdowns in his 12 total games with the team.