  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dolphins HC gives hilarious explanation on Odell Beckham Jr's OTA no-show: "Head-to-toe camo for him has worked well"

Dolphins HC gives hilarious explanation on Odell Beckham Jr's OTA no-show: "Head-to-toe camo for him has worked well"

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jun 06, 2024 16:36 GMT
Odell Beckham Jr. of the Miami Dolphins Meets the Media
Odell Beckham Jr. absent from Dolphins OTA's

Odell Beckham Jr. entered the 2024 NFL offseason as one of the best wide receivers available in free agency. He was reportedly seeking to join another contending team, as he has done for several years now. He eventually decided to sign with the Miami Dolphins, who made an appearance in the NFL Playoffs last year.

The veteran wide receiver will add yet another weapon to the Dolphins' already loaded offense, but his arrival in Miami is apparently delayed. He was recently a no-show during their OTA's and has yet to join them for their offseason activities. Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed this during a press conference on Wednesday from the team's facilities.

McDaniel said:

"Well, so the head-to-toe camo for him has worked well. You guys haven't seen him? He's been right in the middle of the field."
also-read-trending Trending

In his own usual brand of unique humor, Mike McDaniel joked that Odell Beckham Jr. is already on the practice field, but has been camouflaged. He followed up his playful response with a more serious explanation of what is causing the absence:

"Systematically what we try to do is learn the player and develop a relationship with them and adjust to their body on their timeline so we can have the most beneficial and communicative relationship of maintaining health."

His health has become a concern for Beckham during his career, including two major ACL injuries. He also missed two games with an ankle injury last year with the Baltimore Ravens, after skipping the season before to recover from ACL surgery. The Dolphins are obviously aware of this and have apparently come up with a plan to potentially keep him healthy.

McDaniel explained:

"The individual process that we are very consistent with when new guys come to the team. We take nothing of assumption and make sure when guys are on the field, there's no setbacks. We're obviously applying that to him."

It seems like the Dolphins will exercise patience and proceed with caution when working Odell Beckham Jr. into their roster during the offseason. The goal is likely to have him fully healthy for Week 1 and add yet another layer to their high-powered offense.

Odell Beckham Jr. bring a new look to Dolphins' offense

Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr.

The Miami Dolphins' offense has been primarily built around speed. They have some of the fastest players in the NFL at running back and wide receiver, with multiple players in each position ranking among the speediest in the league. Odell Beckham Jr. can potentially add a different layer to their offensive system that they may have been missing.

In addition to being a solid route-runner and productive on intermediate passes, Beckham has been a proven red-zone threat during his career. Of his 35 receptions last season, 11 of them came in the scoring area and he also scored three touchdowns, despite his limited overall usage. He played a similar role previously with the Los Angeles Rams, scoring seven touchdowns in his 12 total games with the team.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी