Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel went viral following the team's wildcard playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills on January 15, 2023. During their game, a camera caught McDaniel appearing to hit a vape on the sidelines during the game.

McDaniel appeared on Barstool BigCat's podcast and spoke about the viral incident. On the show, McDaniel was asked about the clip of him vaping on the sidelines in the Buffalo playoff game.

He gave a classic Mike McDaniel answer, and didn't deny the accusation as he had the crew speechless with his response.

"Hmm, I mean what a confusing question. I don't know this technology that you guys speak of," said McDaniel. "Having said that, I will leave you with this. In past lives, I have vaped. Regardless, just the idea of that being something that people are talking about after a playoff game is annoying enough to provoke me to never do it again and I've since quit classic McDaniel style."

Dolphis coach added:

"Classic McDaniel style, cold turkey just like alcohol. But you know, as far as a game, you know, I'm sorry I wish I was better schooled on the subject. I just don't totally know what you are talking about."

Big Cat @BarstoolBigCat



-Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

-Nuggets take 2-1 lead and no one hates Jokic

-Zion is trying to get back in shape with 2 girlfriends

-Jimmy Dunne is going to hunt terrorists

-Fyre Fest & tons more



iTunes —>



iTunes —>

Spotify —>

It seems as if McDaniel was vaping on the sideline during the game, which is no big deal. Vaping isn't illegal anywhere in the country, and maybe McDaniel was blowing on the device to ease some stress during a big playoff game.

Mike McDaniel denied to speak about Dalvin Cook rumors

Mike McDaniel during Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While the Minnesota Vikings are expected to release All-Pro running back Dalvin Cook, many rumors have the Miami Dolphins signing him. The Dolphins are currently the second favorite to land Cook behind the New York Jets.

McDaniel was asked by the local media on Thursday about the team potentially signing Cook. He gave another classic McDaniel response by not commenting on the matter as he could get hit with tampering since he's currently under contract.

"March 6, 1983, the day I was born, right? Now we take a closer look at that date and that in fact was not yesterday. Okay, so people that are rumored to be tall, short, people that are rumored to be, you’re not going to get this guy... Answer your question?”

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Dolphins’ HC Mike McDaniel was not born yesterday, as he pointed out today. So do not try to get him to comment on any interest the Dolphins might or might not have in Dalvin Cook, who still is officially under contract with Minnesota and is expected to be until Friday. Dolphins’ HC Mike McDaniel was not born yesterday, as he pointed out today. So do not try to get him to comment on any interest the Dolphins might or might not have in Dalvin Cook, who still is officially under contract with Minnesota and is expected to be until Friday. https://t.co/c7bBNmnVCw

Cook is expected to be officially released by the Vikings today. He will have many teams interested in him including Miami.

Do you think Cook will sign with the Miami Dolphins?

