Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has some advice after Harrison Butker's commencement speech went viral. The Kansas City Chiefs kicker made several controversial comments, including gender roles and abortion, during his speech at Benedictine College.

On Wednesday morning, Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters while his team participated in OTAs. He fielded questions about his team but was taken aback when Miami Dolphins reporter Chris Perkins asked about the Harrison Butker controversy. Perkins also inquired about the advice McDaniel would give his players regarding handling the platform they have as professional athletes.

McDaniel didn't say Harrison Butker's name, but he did say that when a player does something like that, they have to understand that there could be backlash and consequences.

"I think you do have to open the eyes of the players to their platform if they’re new to the situation," McDaniel said. "I think you have to understand that what you say publicly can be fragmented and last with you forever.

"I really emphasize that whatever you’re going to say, you better believe it. You just try to educate people to understand the consequences of whatever they do. They have the freedom of choice, and if they want to go that direction, go right ahead."

He also said that he advises his players, especially the younger players who are new to the league, that they have to understand that they have this platform now and be aware of how they are using it. McDaniel also said he supports his players' freedom of speech but that he will refrain from being involved in what they say.

Mike McDaniel addresses Tua Tagovailoa's absence from offseason workouts

Mike McDaniel addressed several topics while speaking to the media this week. One of which was the absence of his quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

The quarterback did participate in OTA's on Monday; however, he has missed the majority of other workouts, which many have assumed is due to a lingering contract extension.

Mike McDaniel said that he and Tagovailoa have continued to communicate throughout the offseason and that they are on the same page.

"He has been here for offseason activities, he has not been here for offseason activities," McDaniel said. "He has been both, and I think important in the player-coach relationship is communication.

"I think however things play out, as long as we're communicating and we're on our P's and Q's on what we need to get accomplished, then we have a fighting chance. It's been a good exercise in our relationship this offseason."

The Miami Dolphins head coach also went on to say that Tagovailoa is losing weight and working out this offseason on his own.