Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel makes his feelings known on starting Quinn Ewers after Tua Tagovailoa’s recent slump

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has revealed his position on potentially replacing Tua Tagovailoa with Quinn Ewers as the team’s starting quarterback. There have been speculations and questions surrounding Tagovailoa’s role amidst the team’s recent struggles in offense.

Ad

McDaniel addressed the questions on Wednesday ahead of the Dolphins’ Sunday encounter with the Atlanta Falcons. He said:

“I’m looking to avoid a back and forth and would like to solidify that. But I think competition raises everyone… They will compete, and hopefully it will remain, but I’m not opposed to doing anything that’ll help us beat an opponent.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marcel Louis-Jacques @Marcel_LJ Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on the team's backup quarterback role: "I'm looking to avoid a back and forth and would like to solidify that. But I think competition raises everyone ... They will compete and hopefully it will remain, but I'm not opposed to doing anything that'll help

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, the coach also reiterated his faith in Tagovailoa, saying:

“I think there’s zero uncertainty in Tua in my belief in him. I think we’re both eager to do better at our jobs, and we’re both trusting in each other to respond to do what’s necessary for the team to do better.”

Marcel Louis-Jacques @Marcel_LJ Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on his current relationship with Tua Tagovailoa: "I think there's zero uncertainty in Tua in my belief in him. I think we're both eager to do better at our jobs and we're both trusting in each other to respond to do what's necessary for the team to do

Ad

The Dolphins were destroyed last Sunday by an equally struggling Cleveland Browns side, with McDaniel’s team failing to score a touchdown the entire game. Tagovailoa went 12-of-23 for 100 yards and three interceptions in a very poor performance.

It didn’t help that the quarterback had called out his teammates in a post-game rant the previous week, an action he later apologized for. Nevertheless, McDaniel is showing an enormous amount of faith in Tua Tagovailoa, confirming him as the starter for Week 8’s clash with the Falcons. The coach said on Monday:

Ad

“He is going to take the snaps this week, and he is going to be a starter this week, and my expectation is that we don’t throw 10 picks.”

Who is Dolphins’ potential replacement for Tua Tagovailoa?

While he is not the team’s official No. 2 quarterback, Mike McDaniel brought in Quinn Ewers as Tua Tagovailoa’s substitute in last Sunday’s loss. This has led to questions about what the future holds for Tagovailoa and his backup, Zach Wilson.

Ad

McDaniel is yet to finalize his decision on that, however, saying after the loss to the Browns that:

“I’m hoping it’s not a week-to-week thing. It will be competitive this week, and at the end of the week, I’ll let you guys know who the backup is, and in the hopes that somebody grabs and takes it.”

Ewers completed 5 of 8 throws for 53 yards against the Browns and will be looking to earn more minutes as the campaign goes on.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension