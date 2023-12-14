Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel's adorable moment with his wife and daughter warms fans' hearts

NFL fans recently saw Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's life off the football field. His team is currently starring in the in-season version of HBO's "Hard Knocks" as the Dolphins hold first place in the AFC East.

As he continues to find success with the Miami Dolphins, McDaniel says this about his wife, Katie, and daughter, Ayla:

"I miss her a lot but, my wife Katie is a Jedi master at investing into what it takes for me to operate."

One clip showed McDaniel playing with his daughter on the practice field.

The Miami Dolphins head coach said he is successful because of his wife's dedication to their family.

The clip circulated on TikTok and warmed the hearts of fans.

Here are some of the fan reactions on TikTok:

Fans are loving the recent video of Mike McDaniel and his family.

How long have Mike McDaniel and his wife, Katie, been together?

Mike McDaniel and his wife began dating in 2010. McDaniel worked then as the running backs coach for the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the United Football League. One time, the team went to celebrate a win at a nightclub, and one of his players began dancing with Katie.

McDaniel saw this and told the player he would be cut from the team if he didn't stop dancing with her. The Dolphins head coach later clarified that it was a joke between him and the player. Instead, McDaniel began dancing with Katie, and that's how they hit off. The couple got married in 2014 in California after four years of dating.

Throughout their relationship, McDaniel's NFL coaching resume also continued to grow. From 2017 until 2020, he was the run game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. McDaniel was later promoted to offensive coordinator the following year.

The couple welcomed their first child, their daughter, Ayla, in 2020. In 2022, McDaniel was hired as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, and his family was with him when he was officially introduced.