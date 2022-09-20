EXCLUSIVE: "Best of the best" - Kader Kohou explains the impact Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill have had on the Dolphins locker room 

Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou has made the team this season as an undrafted free agent rookie out of Texas A&M. Kohou shone in his preseason debut against the New England Patriots, a game the Dolphins won 20-7. He recorded three tackles, a forced fumble, a pass break-up, and a tackle for a loss. He saw more action this past Sunday as he played 25 snaps against the Baltimore Ravens.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Kohou discussed Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, the offensive leaders in Miami. He talked about how good a leader Tagovailoa is and why going up against Hill in practice helps him prepare for games. Here's how he put it:

"Man, Tua's a great leader, he's the quarterback of our team. Going up against guys like Tyreek, you're not going to be that arrogant. So it's like going from practice to the game, you get the best of the best at practice and that's what I want."

He continued:

"I'm not going to say it makes the game easier but if you're able to compete with those guys, it just lets you know that the game is not going to be too big for you or anything. So I'm happy to be on this team. But yeah, Tua is a great leader, they voted him captain for a reason."

Kader Kohou discusses covering Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle

Prior to Monday night's doubleheader, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill led the NFL in receiving yards after two matches. Tyreek Hill has 284 receiving yards and Jaylen Waddle has 240 (Stefon Diggs now has 270 yards following the Buffalo Bills' 41-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Monday).

Kader Kohou was asked who was tougher to guard in practice between Hill and Waddle. Here's what he said:

"Man, I can't pick one, they're both hard to guard. They're ultra fast, they're very quick, they get out of breaks, they high-point the ball. They're real receivers that can just run fast."

He continued:

"Tyreek Hill. He probably has the most energy, like he has a lot of energy man. At practice, he starts and stops on the dime and all his brakes are like, full speed. Jaylen Waddle high points the ball. It's like both of those guys have an atrribute that you need, but they they're both great players and I don't know who's harder to guard."

He concluded by saying:

"You can see going into games that teams are gonna have a hard time guarding them."

Hill has two touchdowns thus far, whereas Waddle has three. They have been the best receiver duo in the league by a wide margin. It's no wonder Kohou couldn't answer who the tougher receiver is to guard, as they are two of the best receivers in the game.

