"Dolphins may go undefeated" - Antonio Brown roasts Mike McDaniel as Tyreek Hill's HC kicks off press conference with dark punchline 

Antonio Brown doesn’t miss a moment to stir the pot, especially when it involves a coach making existential jokes in designer sunglasses.
The former NFL wide receiver took a swipe at Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel after he opened a training camp presser with a one-liner about death.
Brown responded online with a post mocking McDaniel’s eyewear and morbid sense of humor.
"Nigga rockin the Jeffery Dahmer shades talkin bout death ... Dolphins may go undefeated," Brown tweeted on Thursday.
Brown’s tweet came after McDaniel corrected a reporter’s “good morning” by declaring it a “great morning,” before dropping the punchline.
“Because we’re another day closer to death,” McDaniel said on Monday.
The Dolphins are attempting to reset after finishing 8-9 last season.
Mike McDaniel and Tyreek Hill's intense dynamic this season
Mike McDaniel's coaching journey faced some challenges with recent internal locker room drama.
Tyreek Hill, a previous All-Pro, has been outspoken in questioning coaching decisions in recent weeks, including the team's short-yardage approach.
He said in May that he was frustrated with McDaniel, adding that at one point, he felt like knocking the coach out. Hill later apologized.
Tua Tagovailoa also discussed that tension with reporters in July. He admitted that rebuilding trust in each other as a team is still a process.
“You’ve got to build everything up again,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s still a work in progress.”
McDaniel, for his part, praised his quarterback’s candidness. He also stood by Hill’s right to be vocal, characterizing the ongoing discussions as signs of a mature team culture rather than internal instability.
With the season opener against Indianapolis just weeks away, the Dolphins find themselves in an awkward balancing act. They are managing big personalities while trying to regain momentum after a rocky 2024 campaign.
Hill’s production dropped from 1,799 receiving yards in 2023 to 959 last season, and the team missed the playoffs after a late-season collapse.
However, McDaniel, who is under contract through 2028, remains optimistic about the direction of the franchise.
