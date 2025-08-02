  • home icon
Dolphins RB De'Von Achane drops 4-word message on Tyreek Hill's blunt opinion on 3rd-down strategy 

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Aug 02, 2025 05:25 GMT
Washington Commanders v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty

De'Von Achane reacted to Tyreek Hill's blunt opinion on the Miami Dolphins' 3rd-down strategy. Last year, the team could only convert 36.3% of their 3rd-down attempts to 1st-down plays. According to Hill, the best solution would be to replace Achane for those plays.

"Take De'Von (Achane) out on third down," Hill said in an interview with the media. "What? That's my honest opinion. If it's 3rd-and-short, he's not a power back. I be telling him that in the locker room but he swear he a power back. I love De'Von though, but if I'm being honest, that's why you got Jaylen Wright, that's why you got Ollie Gordon, for those kinds of situations."
De'Von Achane shared the clip on X/Twitter and accompanied it with a four-word message for Tyreek Hill.

"That's how you feel @cheetah," the CB wrote.

The Dolphins acquired the cornerback in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. In two seasons, Achane has started 20 of the 28 games he's played for the team in the regular season.

He has recorded a total of 1,707 yards and 14 rushing TDs while putting up 789 receiving yards with nine touchdowns. According to Pro Football Reference, he was only 15-for-34 in short-yardage situations last year. The Dolphins finished second in the AFC East with an 8-9 record, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

As he gears up for his third stint with the team, Achane has been impressive so far at training camp. Apart from him, the team also has Jaylen Wright and 2025 sixth-round pick Ollie Gordon on the CB depth chart.

NFL insider shares thoughts on Tyreek Hill's comments on De'Von Achane

Hill has been outspoken about his perspectives on the team this offseason. After his "I'm out" drama last year following their game against the New York Jets, he is working through a strained relationship with the players, especially with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Now, Hill is making waves for his comments on Achane not being the best option for 3rd-down plays. NFL insider John Frascella shared his thoughts on the situation.

"Tyreek Hill insults his teammate De'Von Achane and Achane takes to Twitter, Dolphins some dysfunctional squad," Frascella wrote on X.
The Dolphins kick off their 2025 campaign with a Week 1 showdown against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Can Tyreek Hill and De'Von Achane lead the Miami Dolphins back to the playoffs this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

