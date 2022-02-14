Dolphins ownership could lose control of franchise if Brian Flores tanking claims are proven true

Could the Miami Dolphins soon find themselves under new ownership? That may just be the case now that the team is being investigated by the National Football League for claims of possible 'tanking' of their season in order to get a better draft pick. The NFL will interrogate all involved in the allegations, including Brian Flores and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

According to the lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, team owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for each loss during the 2019 NFL season. Flores has said that Ross wanted the first overall draft selection in hopes of drafting quarterback Joe Burrow. Flores did not take Ross up on his offer and the team continued to win. Those allegations obviously go against everything the league believes in when it comes to integrity and playing the game honestly.

Ross has continued to deny the allegations, and he insists that he wouldn't do anything to ruin the integrity of the game or his own character.

If the NFL's investigation does find that Stephen Ross tanked his team's season on purpose, then he could lose ownership. Owners of the other 31 NFL teams would take a vote on whether he should be removed as team owner; three-fourths of the owners will need to be in favor of ousting an owner for the ruling to become official.

What did Roger Goodell say about allegations against the Miami Dolphins?

Commissioner of the NFL Roger Goodell has an annual press conference before the Super Bowl. Last week, Goodell answered questions about the impending lawsuit filed by Flores against the league, the Dolphins, the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos.

Goodell stated that the National Football League takes all of these allegations very seriously and that there will be a thorough investigation into the claims.

"I couldn't speculate on what they'll be because we'll have to find out what the facts are, what's the outcome? And when we know what those facts are and the impact it has on our game, we'll deal with it very seriously, just as we will if there's any discrimination in the league. They will be dealt with very seriously," Goodell said.

Miami recently hired and officially announced their new head coach, Mike McDaniel. The first-year head coach will now have to navigate his path not only in a new role but also through the possible allegations surrounding the organization.

