Dolphins' Quinton Bell's wife Brooke reacts as Raheem Mostert marks 8 years of marriage with college sweetheart

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert has been married to his wife Devon for eight years and the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday. On the special occasion, they penned down messages for each other, which they shared with their followers on Instagram.

Devon Mostert expressed her love for the Dolphins RB in the caption.

"8 years married. There is no one else I’d rather do this busy, exhausting, crazy, beautiful life with. Every year adds something different to our lives, but one thing never changes - the love that brought us together, keeps us together, and moves us forward to the next amazing thing. Happy Anniversary, @raheemmostert! I love and adore you with my whole heart." Devon wrote.

Devon's tribute for her husband included an adorable picture from their wedding day. The post received reactions not just from her fans but also from Quinton Bell's wife Brooke.

"It’s clear to see how much love and happiness you two share, happy anniversary," Brooke commented.

Quinton Bell's wife Brooke reacts to Raheem Mostert's 8th wedding anniversary post (image credit: instagram/devonmostert)

Raheem Mostert pens down emotional note for wife Devon on 8th wedding anniversary

Just like Devon Mostert posted a wholesome message for Raheem Mostert, he did the same for her. He penned a note for Devon and a picture from their wedding day where the couple shared a kiss.

"Happy 8 year anniversary to my beautiful wife! We’ve conquered so much together and have defied the odds. One thing that’s been consistent is the burning love for one another! Thank you for being my rock and best friend! Cheers to 8 and infinity! I love you with all my heart!" Raheem captioned.

As for Raheem, the Miami Dolphins have decided to move on from him after three seasons. It was his agent, Brett Tessler, who revealed to the fans on Feb. 14 that the RB will not be staying with the Dolphins and "will be playing elsewhere" next season.

Devon has yet to share her reaction to her husband's exit from the Dolphins. Which team should sign Raheem?

