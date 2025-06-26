“Dolphins taking the AFC, bro” - Tyreek Hill fires shot at his ex-team Chiefs after dropping F-bomb on Bills

Tyreek Hill isn’t just gunning for the end zone this year — he’s aiming straight for the AFC throne. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver made it clear: this season, the path to the Super Bowl goes through South Florida.

The five-time All-Pro joined Johnny Manziel on his show on Wednesday. Manziel floated the idea of a Kansas City postseason resurgence. However, Hill, who won a ring with the Chiefs before his 2022 trade, fired back.

"You sleep, bro," Hill said (21:26), via "Glory Daze." "The Dolphins are going to take that, bro. Miami Dolphins taking the AFC, bro. Don't doubt it, bro. We just seen OKC and the Pacers in the Finals. Anything can happen, right?"

He pointed to this year’s NBA Finals matchup between Oklahoma City and Indiana as proof that underdogs can rise. The Dolphins were 8-9 last season.

Tyreek Hill targets Bills with expletive-laden comments

NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

At one point, Tyreek Hill turned his sights squarely on the Buffalo Bills.

"F*** the Bills, though," Hill said on Wednesday (14:10), via "Glory Daze." "Always. That's always my mindset. I want to beat them so bad, dawg."

The Bills' defense successfully contained Hill in recent matchups, often deploying bracket coverage and shadow schemes tailored to neutralize his explosiveness. That makes Miami’s Week 3 matchup in Buffalo more intriguing.

Hill’s predictions came after a season dogged by injuries and inconsistencies. He finished 2024 with 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns, a dip from his 2023 campaign. Wrist issues, sustained during training camp and later required offseason surgery, hampered his play. So did the absence of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who missed six games with a concussion and hip setbacks.

However, with both stars expected to be healthy, Hill believes Miami can flip the script. He emphasized the team’s urgency to shed old narratives

A big part of Hill’s optimism stems from Mike McDaniel. Whether it’s motions, sweeps or cleverly timed play-action looks, Hill credits his coach for unleashing his full potential.

The Dolphins won’t have an easy ride. Their 2025 schedule features showdowns with playoff-caliber opponents: two games each against Buffalo and New England, plus meetings with the Chiefs, Ravens and Chargers.

It all begins on Sept. 7, when Miami travels to Indianapolis to face the Colts.

