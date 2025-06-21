"They’re a bunch of b**ches”: Tyreek Hill takes NSFW shot at Bills at Fanatics Fest 21 days after 'f**k the Bills’ rant

Tyreek Hill just can’t keep the Buffalo Bills out of his mouth, and this time, he dialed it up again with another NSFW take. Speaking at Fanatics Fest, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver made his voice heard when asked about the Bills' defense.
“Whenever we play the Bills, those guys typically play Cover Four because they're a bunch of b**ches,” Hill said.
This take from the Cheetah came just 21 days after his already viral rant with streamer Adin Ross, in which he blasted the entire Bills fanbase, calling them “stupid” and accusing them of having “CTE” from jumping through tables.
The shots fired don’t exactly back up Hill’s smack talk. Since joining Miami, Hill has just one win against the Bills in six encounters. Hill has only recorded five catches once in those matchups. But if Hill’s stats aren’t hitting, his mouth sure is.
Cam Newton gets honest on Tyreek Hill-Noah Lyles feud
Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has entered the Tyreek Hill vs. Noah Lyles debate. The ex-Carolina Panthers QB said on his "4th & 1" podcast on Wednesday that Lyles favored Hill by backing out of their highly anticipated Times Square race.
“I mean the math has to match. You got a 10.1(7), which was impressive,” Newton said. “But if you ask me, ‘Can he beat Noah?’ No! Especially when the numbers say that Noah ran (100 m in) 9.7(9).” [02:50]
Lyles clocked that blazing 9.79 in August 2024, earning him the world’s fastest man title. Hill, meanwhile, dropped a personal best of 10.15 just last week and immediately called out Lyles.
The trash talk escalated, and a Times Square showdown was set, but Lyles pulled out, citing personal reasons, leaving fans hanging and Hill fuming. The beef between the NFL speedster and the Olympic gold medalist has been brewing since Lyles questioned whether NFL or NBA players should be called “world champions.”
