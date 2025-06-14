"That’s continental gold/ silver level fast" - NFL fans react as Tyreek Hill clocks 10.15s in 100m dash after months of challenging Noah Lyles to race

Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest players in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver has blazed past opposing defensive backs his whole career, and he seems like a future lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Tyreek Hill has been embroiled in a social media beef with Olympic sprinting star Noah Lyles since 2024. Hill believes that he's faster than the 2024 Olympic 100m champion, while Lyles isn't having any of that. Hill won a 100m race at the 2025 California Last Chance Sprint Series in 10.15 seconds. After the race, NFL fans had a lot to say about the perennial Pro Bowler.

One said, "That’s continental gold/ silver level fast — not bad."

Another stated, "Very impressive, I thought he's only good for the indoor 60m but not 10.15 in the 100m"

One added, "God damn hes fast"

Some fans weren't as impressed.

One stated, "Guy his age... yes fast... beating @LylesNoah ? Not a chance"

Another said, "Better or worse than people would have expected?"

One added, "Bro will race anyone but actual racers"

Tyreek Hill is no stranger to competitive sprinting as he earned a gold medal as part of the American 4×100m relay team in the 2012 Barcelona World Junior Championships. He also earned a bronze medal in the 200m sprint at the same event.

How fast is Tyreek Hill?

Tyreek Hill showed great promise and aptitude as a junior sprinter while representing the United States of America. However, he chose American football and ended up making it to the National Football League. The Kansas City Chiefs selected Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.

According to Yahoo Sports, Hill's 10.15-second showing at the California Last Chance Sprint Series event is his personal best. Interestingly, he recorded the fastest heat time among all 91 sprinters running in the event. It's also important to note that this is the first official 100m dash that Hill has participated in since 2014.

NFL athletes are better known for participating in the 40m dash. Hill is also accomplished in that department, as he ran the dash in a blazing quick 4.29 seconds at the 2016 West Alabama Pro Day.

Tyreek Hill has loads of confidence and he is optimistic about having the foot speed required to beat Noah Lyles. The duo plans to race before the 2025 U.S. outdoor championships in July in order to settle the debate once and for all.

