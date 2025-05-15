Tyreek Hill reacts as Colts admit fault in "insensitive" now-deleted schedule video release featuring Dolphins WR

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill took the high road after the Indianapolis Colts pulled their schedule release video that appeared to mock his past legal troubles.

Hill, a seven-time Pro Bowler, was portrayed as a dolphin wearing his No. 10 jersey in the Colts' Minecraft-themed video. The clip showed the dolphin character being confronted by a Coast Guard boat with an officer crossing his arms. This may have referenced Hill's detainment outside Hard Rock Stadium before Miami's 2024 season opener.

On Thursday, Hill addressed the situation directly on his X account after Indianapolis removed the video and issued public and private apologies.

"Should've left it up @Colts, this was funny," Hill tweeted.

The Colts removed the video within hours of publishing it and released a statement explaining their decision.

"We removed our schedule release video because it exceeded our rights with Microsoft and included an insensitive clip involving Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. We sincerely apologize to Microsoft and Tyreek," the team said in a statement, via ESPN.

Licensing issues shut down Colts' video of Tyreek Hill

NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

Tyreek Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed his client's good-natured reaction to the video in statements to multiple media outlets. According to James Boyd of The Athletic, the Colts sought out Rosenhaus specifically to pass along an apology to the receiver.

"He laughed about it and didn't think they needed to take it down on his account," Rosenhaus said in a text message, via Pro Football Talk.

The controversy extended beyond the portrayal of Hill. According to reports from The Athletic and other sources, the Colts failed to secure proper permission from Microsoft, which owns Minecraft. In contrast, the LA Chargers also released a Minecraft-themed schedule video on Thursday, but it included a statement at the beginning confirming they received Microsoft's permission.

The NFL confirmed that it does not review teams' schedule release videos before publication. League spokesman Brian McCarthy provided this information to The Athletic on Thursday, suggesting teams maintain full responsibility for their content.

Since 2019, several franchises have produced elaborate videos with varying themes. The Atlanta Falcons created a "Game of Thrones"-inspired sequence, while the Carolina Panthers opted for a retro video game approach.

Indianapolis' video reportedly included other player references beyond Hill. This included Patrick Mahomes portrayed as a frog and Titans quarterback Will Levis depicted drinking mayonnaise before getting hit by a party bus.

Hill's detainment before the 2024 season opener resulted in two traffic citations that were later dismissed. The wide receiver went on to catch seven passes for 130 yards in that game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also celebrated an 80-yard touchdown by mimicking his detainment with his hands behind his back.

